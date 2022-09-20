MATT RESNICK
After having flirted with discontinuing its longstanding partnership with ANW Special Education Co-op in December, the USD 413 Board of Education pulled back and continued the use of ANW’s services.
Prior to the decision to remain status quo, the board had received less than flattering reports from its former ANW point-person, Brad LaRue. Superintendent Kellen Adams also pushed the board for a split, citing safety concerns as a primary factor. The general sentiment, however, was that the needs of USD 413 students were not being met by ANW personnel.
USD 413 is one of eight districts considered to be ANW Co-op members. According to its website, ANW’s main objective is to provide high-level, personalized instructional programming for all special education students enrolled in its member districts. The site further states that while in pursuit of its objective, each participating district will function as a full and equal partner, regardless of size.
Several board members ultimately felt that breaking with ANW and transitioning to a self-operation model would be too costly. In addition to a budget shortfall, Adams told board members that an in-house operation would come with a $500,000 price tag.
A new era has dawned for ANW, as interim Director Sheila Coronado was replaced by Korenne Wolken on July 1. New ANW site coordinators were also put into place. While concerns remain, Adams said he’s been pleased with the leadership displayed by Wolken and is willing to give her the opportunity to right the ship as it relates to USD 413.
“With any transition, there are always growing pains, but I really feel their new leadership is making a good-faith effort to shore up some of these things,” Adams told The Tribune.
Adams characterized the issues as systemic in nature.
“They don’t just magically get solved within a month’s time,” he said. “We’re not back to a great point by any means, but at the same time I’m maintaining high optimism that with the right amount of time and resources, they can shore those (issues) up.”
An issue nationwide, ANW is dealing with a staffing shortage. The problem is compounded by low pay and the lack of fringe benefits.
ANW opened the school year with a starting pay of $10 per hour. ANW’s board approved a slight pay increase to $10.50 at its September meeting. The measure was approved 7-0, which included a vote from USD 413 representative Cassie Cleaver. Cleaver declined to comment on the matter.
“One of the primary concerns they continue to run into is a lack of benefits and/or lower compensation,” Adams said. “I think that has a direct impact upon the number of vacancies that they see.”
ANW’s target number to be fully staffed across all member districts is in the range of 160 to 170. They’re currently around 110, Adams said, citing a recent report from ANW.
“I think the effort is there by Korenne and her staff, but the most concerning thing is this whole staffing issue,” Adams said. “Just like regular education, special ed is a heavy personnel, people-based business. So when you don’t have the people to do the job, it’s very clear services will be affected.”
Complaints
Adams has received complaints during the current semester regarding ANW personnel.
“I will not give names for obvious reasons, but we are aware of parent complaints regarding really just a lack of service time or not meeting service time,” Adams said.
Adams said he believes that the fresh batch of complaints validates the concerns he previously broached with the board about ANW.
“Not that I want to point that out — that’s not my intent here — but it does absolutely validate many of the same concerns we had in December,” he said.
USD 413 is under no contractual obligation to remain with ANW beyond one calendar year, but has a mandatory Jan. 5 deadline to file the necessary paperwork to initiate a breakup. Adams said that option still remains on the table.
“It’s an annual decision on whether we file that paperwork,” he said. “Every year, there is an opportunity to say yay or nay to that decision.”
Plans to reintroduce the topic to the board are not imminent.
“I want to give their new leadership an opportunity. I don’t feel like it’s fair to them since they just started in July,” Adams said. “At the same time, I have an obligation — and I feel our board has an obligation – to our students. At some point, if and when those challenges are not shored up, then we will have to make some tough decisions.”
The ramifications of students’ needs not being met will be felt far down the road, Adams said.
“It adversely affects their trajectory for their educational outcomes and educational career,” he said. “It might set their reading levels back; it might be that they have to be retained (a grade). There is a whole litany of different outcomes that can result from that, and generally they are not in the student’s best interest.”
A lack of quality instruction from ANW paraprofessionals also places additional pressure on USD 413 staff, Adams said.
“(Other staff) have to attempt to fill in for those holes, gaps,” he said.
The trickledown effect also impacts parents.
“Parents who are frustrated, they are simply advocating what’s best for their child,” he said. “They’re having to make some tough decisions about — do I start to purchase tutoring? Do I pull my child out for home-schooling? Do I take my child to another district?”
Adams said that neither he nor anyone in the district is pointing fingers.
“I commend Korenne and the new staff for their efforts so far,” he said. “But ultimately at the end of the day, I feel that our role is to advocate for what we think is best for our students. So when we believe there is a service that has failed to meet that, then I believe it is on us to decide the best path to move forward.”
Breakup talks
The major sticking point in discussions about a split centered on health insurance for classified employees, and that ANW might look to pass on its healthcare costs to member districts, LaRue told board members in December.
A move by ANW to provide health insurance for relevant personnel would cost a combined $1.5 million for member districts. As the largest district in the group, USD 413’s share could be approximately $500,000, according to a cost analysis cited by LaRue.
The cost to provide health insurance to the paras is approximately $1.5 million. The district’s share of that figure would be virtually offset if they were to self-operate those same services.
“The reality is that there is a large financial impact to our district to switch to a self-operational model,” Adams said. “We were (previously) anticipating an additional $500,000 in expenditures, which is real money and a real amount to our budget.”
Wolken weighs in
Wolken has a different recollection of the upheaval that took place between the two entities in December.
“They didn’t almost break away — at all,” she told The Tribune.
She said that ANW’s staffing predicament is no different than most other places.
“I feel like the relationship between ANW and 413 has healed greatly,” she said. “I think we have a really good working relationship with them right now.
“Every educational institution in the United States, I would say, is woefully understaffed. This is not an ANW issue — this is a nationwide issue of education.”
Wolken wouldn’t confirm the target staff number cited by Adams for ANW, noting that it can greatly fluctuate based on student needs.
“It’s hard to say what the number is that constitutes us being fully staffed, because our staffing is solely based off the needs of students and written into an (Individualized Education Plan),” she said. “So one year that might mean that it takes 200 paras to meet the needs of the students, and the (following) year it might take 150 paras. We don’t have a set number; it’s all simply based off what the students’ needs are.”
Wolken said ANW is actively seeking paras and recruiting efforts include college students and parents of children in school.
“We work around college students’ schedules, and it’s great for parents so they can have the same schedule as their child,” she said. “We’re trying to be very flexible for people that are interested in working with kids.”
Wolken indicated that a starting wage of $10.50 an hour is not a deterrent. She added that many ANW paras make significantly more due to their tenure, while some of the more intensive positions also start at a higher wage.
‘”It costs us $100,000 for every 50 cents that we raise para wages,” she said, adding that pay is not the reason for the staffing shortage. “I don’t think that if I offered paras $35 an hour it would really increase the number of people wanting to come into education. It’s just a nationwide problem.”
There is not an overabundance of funding in education right now, she added.
“In fact, special education gets cut more than any area of education,” Wolken said. “We’re anticipating something significant next year, so we’re trying to make sure that we are in a place financially that is maintainable as we approach these upcoming budget cuts from the state.”
Wolken noted that very few paras receive insurance benefits because it’s based on an overall hour requirement in the Affordable Care Act, which does not directly correspond with the school year calendar.
“When we surveyed our paras at the end of school last year, only 14 percent of our paras responded that insurance was an important factor to them,” she said. “The most important factor for our staff was a higher rate of pay, so that’s been our focus.”
Wolken believes the needs of USD 413 students are being met, and that the IEPs are adequate. She has been working closely with USD 413 liaison to ANW, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester, to ensure that’s the case.
“We’re coming up with plans of how we can all work together to make sure students’ needs are being met,” she said. “Both general education and special education are working together for that.”
Wolken said she’s frustrated by uncorroborated information consumed by the public.
“Whenever there is information put out there that (pits) people against each other, it just makes it harder for educators to do what’s best for kids,” she said, adding that the focus needs to remain on students. “This business of people trying to put one group of educators against each other has got to stop.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.