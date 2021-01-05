I must confess that I do not usually write letters to the editor for the same reason that I do not engage in debates on social media. I do not think it is the best avenue for a discussion. Actually I only read a few of the letters to the editor if it is related to a topic for which I have an interest and the writer is a person whose opinion I respect. Therefore, I know some of you have already stopped reading this and I respect that.
As we begin a new year, I have great hope and optimism. However, there is an issue in our community which is concerning to me. I am referring to what appears to be a conflict between the Main Street Chanute organization and one or more of the city commissioners. I have not been a member of the Chanute Main Street organization but have served as both a board member and officer in both the Chanute Chamber of Commerce and Chanute Regional Development Authority. I consider all three of these organizations to be similar in that they are governed by boards and their goal is to help the community of Chanute be better. I also believe that to be the goal of the city commission, so it seems that working together should be automatic. However, what I have read in the Tribune and heard regarding commission meetings would indicate that is not the case.
Several months ago I was given the opportunity to serve as facilitator for a community meeting here in Chanute. The meeting was sponsored by Main Street Chanute and I believe we had somewhere in the neighborhood of fifty people in attendance. It quickly became apparent that there were several differing opinions about what should happen in Chanute. However, through some guided discussions, we were able to reach consensus on some goal areas that the group felt would have a positive impact upon our community. Have all these goals been accomplished? No! COVID-19 may have had some impact but there are other reasons. My experience with strategic planning has taught me that goals that are easily accomplished often have little long-term impact and that bigger, more significant goals usually require time and other resources as well as a persistent focus. Was there benefit to identifying these goals? Yes. Will they be accomplished? I am hopeful that over time most if not all of these goals will be accomplished and our community will be better because a group of people came together and discussed their ideas.
I refer to the community meeting because I believe that this is how communities and organizations grow and improve. I believe that people with different opinions and areas of interest can come together and agree if they have a common focus and goal – and if they are willing to communicate openly, honestly and respectfully. I sometimes worry that our world, our nation and even our community are becoming divided. Looking for the “common good” has been replaced by a “win or lose” mentality. When we focus on the “common good,” everyone can be a winner. My opinion is that the “common good” for Chanute is making our community a place where people want to live, work, do business and raise their families. Isn’t that what Main Street, the city commission, Chamber of Commerce and CRDA are trying to do? If so, then collaboration and cooperation should be a given. No single person’s thoughts or ideas should determine the future of our community. The stakes are too high for that to happen. Our community is doing pretty well when compared to other similar communities in our region and our state.
Can we do better? Yes! And we must do better. We either get better or we fall behind. But getting better will take cooperation, communication and mutual respect from the key players mentioned above. Let’s look for the “common good” and put our energy and resources into making Chanute the best community it can be. Future generations are going to be affected by the actions and decisions of today’s leadership. Let’s not let them down!
Steve Parsons
Chanute
