Chanute USD 413’s overall rating is green for the week beginning Feb. 1, with just one of category in the red.
The two-week Neosho County Cumulative Incidence Rate (68 new cases) remains red and the two-week Neosho County positive case rate (83 positives out of 896 tests) – 9.26 percent – improved to yellow from orange.
Districtwide, USD 413’s absentee rate remained green at 92 percent, meaning eight percent of students are currently missing time in the classroom,.
Trend in Neosho County Incidence Rate (decreasing) stayed green. The district continued with a green rating for local/referring hospital capacity, with 35 percent of beds in intensive care units still available.
For the latest period Jan. 16-Jan. 22, the Neosho County Health Department reported positive numbers at Chanute High School of 6 students and 2 staff; Royster Middle School, 3 students and 0 staff; Chanute Elementary School, 2 students and 2 staff; Lincoln Early Learning Center, 0 student and 0 staff; and Support Operations Center, 0 staff.
Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will not be allowed to return to school for at least 10 days.
The grand total of cases in the district is down to 42 from 74 – 5 at RMS, 24 at CHS, 6 at CES, and 2 at LELC; staff dropped from 13 to 5. Confirmed current cases are 3 staff and 4 students. Close contact total is 25, up from 23, with 4 at RMS, 3 at CES, 18 at CHS, 0 at LELC, and 0 staff.
In her summary, CES Counselor Chelsea Kropp said Nurse Kathy Martin reported the positive COVID-19 numbers are showing a slow decline and the hospital is looking better, seeing trends go down.
The next Gating Criteria meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.