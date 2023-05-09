Chanute city commissioners debated Monday evening about what to do with a quarter-cent sales tax set to expire next year.City Attorney David Brake said that he would prepare ballot questions for two options for the next commission meeting, and would investigate other possibilities. The commission needs to send documentation to Neosho County officials by the end of July if it does not want to let the existing tax expire in March 2024.Voters approved the sales tax in 2018 to fund the Chanute Regional Development Authority and repair and maintenance of city properties. Since it began, the tax has brought in roughly $2.2 million.The city’s half of the sales tax has accomplished what officials expected except for heating and air conditioning issues, City Manager Todd Newman said.”It was very needed in the city,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of good with it.”Commissioner Kevin Berthot said that the city still has aging infrastructure, and he favors continuing the tax.One option would be to renew the tax in its present form. The Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Chanute have also expressed interest in receiving sales tax funding like CRDA, and changing the distribution would require a new ballot question and state approval.The second option Brake plans to present would split the question into separate votes for the city and the CRDA portions of the sales tax.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez reported that the organization has reached $130 million in capital investment. He gave commissioners reports on the number of grants CRDA has distributed and funding it received from other entities because of the sales tax support.
If the sales tax is turned down, CRDA’s funding mission would change, Godinez said. It would need to seek more state and federal grants, make requests from the city’s general fund and focus more on administration.
Brake recalled that when the Maring Aquatic Center received approval, voters turned down a separate question that would have funded its maintenance.
Commissioners also discussed whether other outside entities besides CRDA, Main Street and the Chamber would seek sales tax funding. The city would want to remain part of the funding question, since it collects the sales tax, Newman said.
The commission could distribute the sales tax for economic development, but commissioners said voters would want a more definite idea of how it would be used.
Commissioner Phil Chaney also questioned whether the sales tax question would have a more difficult time passing than it did in 2018.
In other business, the commission approved a wholesale water agreement for Rural Water District No. 1 to purchase 300,000 to 600,000 gallons per month.
The district is on either side of the Neosho River and currently purchases from Erie. The district would pay $3.59 per 100 cubic feet, the same rate that Petrolia pays, which would provide $20,000 to $25,000 in additional revenue, Newman said.
Finance Director Cory Kepley presented a quarterly report on the city’s available cash. As of the end of March, the city has $37.8 million available.
Of that total, $18.9 million is earmarked and $6.6 million is encumbered by statute. The city’s estimated expenses for one month is $4.7 million, and the Government Finance Officers Association recommends $9.4 million in reserve.
Commissioners discussed vacancies on the golf course advisory committee, Housing Authority board, Grow Neosho County and the Chanute Land Bank board since the resignation of Commissioner Sam Budreau.
Chaney said he would take the position on the golf course committee and Commissioner Tim Fairchild said he would take the housing authority seat. Berthot said his schedule would not allow him to attend the Land Bank meetings, but there is an option for virtual attendance.
The commission approved Neighborhood Revitalization Program applications from Dan and Emily Elwell of Pizza Properties to construct a $633,000 Domino’s at 1422 S. Santa Fe, and an application from KJA Enterprises for a property on north Santa Fe.
Commissioners approved extending hours at Santa Fe Park on Oct. 6-7 for the second annual BBQ competition on the Fiesta grounds.
Commissioners voted to find properties at 527 and 523 N. Evergreen, owned by Kenneth Colston and Melissa Ellis; 324 S. Forest, owned by Dean Silvey; 207 N. Garfield, owned by Tracie Lorraine Allen; 227 S. Kansas, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals; 522 W. 4th, owned by B&C Homes; 201 S. Wilson, owned by Donna Cotton; and 305 S. Central, owned by Eunice A. Shrimplin and Debby D. Williams, in violation of city code.
In his comments, Chaney responded to issues that stemmed from discussion at the previous meeting about damage to downtown buildings from an April 5 storm. “The conversation went south,” Chaney said.
Downtown is not dead, Chaney said, and repairs from the storm are an opportunity to improve. He listed grants provided to other communities, and said the windstorm should not be an excuse to tear down more buildings.
