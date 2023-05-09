Budreau 1

Chanute Mayor Jacob LaRue presented a plaque to former mayor and city commissioner Sam Budreau during Monday evening’s commission meeting. Budreau stepped down after more than six years as commissioner and was previously director of public safety, director of human resources, and assistant and interim city manager. interim city manager.

 By Greg Lower | Chanute Tribune

Chanute city commissioners debated Monday evening about what to do with a quarter-cent sales tax set to expire next year.City Attorney David Brake said that he would prepare ballot questions for two options for the next commission meeting, and would investigate other possibilities. The commission needs to send documentation to Neosho County officials by the end of July if it does not want to let the existing tax expire in March 2024.Voters approved the sales tax in 2018 to fund the Chanute Regional Development Authority and repair and maintenance of city properties. Since it began, the tax has brought in roughly $2.2 million.The city’s half of the sales tax has accomplished what officials expected except for heating and air conditioning issues, City Manager Todd Newman said.”It was very needed in the city,” he said. “We’ve done a lot of good with it.”Commissioner Kevin Berthot said that the city still has aging infrastructure, and he favors continuing the tax.One option would be to renew the tax in its present form. The Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Chanute have also expressed interest in receiving sales tax funding like CRDA, and changing the distribution would require a new ballot question and state approval.The second option Brake plans to present would split the question into separate votes for the city and the CRDA portions of the sales tax.

CRDA Director Matt Godinez reported that the organization has reached $130 million in capital investment. He gave commissioners reports on the number of grants CRDA has distributed and funding it received from other entities because of the sales tax support.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments