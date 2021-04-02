MATT RESNICK
The resignation of USD 413 Board of Education vice president Gary Wheeler is among several major agenda items on the docket for Monday night’s regular monthly meeting.
Wheeler’s term is not set to expire until December 31, 2021. In a letter addressed to USD 413 Superintendent Kellen Adams and the board, Wheeler said the decision did not stem from “any dissatisfaction with any decision, or any member of the board.”
Wheeler said his decision was made more difficult because of his respect for the board.
“Nearly 20 years of service to USD 413 has left me with passion for the welfare of the district,” read Wheeler’s letter. “I certainly could not walk away if I did not feel it was in very capable hands.”
Another top item on Monday’s agenda is the expected approval of a Memorandum of Understanding with Neosho County Community College. This is the initial step towards approving a $500,000 donation from the district to NCCC for its technical education center.
The district, meanwhile, is slated to receive approximately $800 in donations from various entities.
Accolades
The board plans to recognize food service staff and all other district employees responsible for the delivery of meals during the global COVID-19 pandemic. A certificate from the Kansas Department of Education will be presented Monday night.
The certificate is in “recognition of heroic efforts since March 2020, ensuring that Kansas kids receive healthy and safe meals during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Chanute High student recognition by the board includes the state champion chess team, boys and girls basketball All-Conference selections, and national debate qualifier, Carson Cuesta.
Tour
The board will receive a second tour of its district headquarters office, officially known as the Educational Support Center. Located at 321 E. Main St., the projected completion date is mid-June. Board members received their first tour during March’s regular monthly meeting.
The district purchased the building for $200,000 and began construction in December. The total cost after remodeling expenditures is approximately $1.7 million. El Dorado-based Gravity Works Architecture was contracted for the project.
Other agenda items include:
• Approval of the purchase of a campus police vehicle, formerly owned by the Kansas Highway Patrol. The purchase price is roughly $24,000.
“We’re going with a used vehicle,” Adams said. “Nonetheless, it’s certified by the highway patrol. We have to have the certification for that particular vehicle.”
• Approval of purchase of wrestling mats for Chanute High School. The three quotes range from 18,454 to $28,397.
• Approval of football security lighting at Chanute Community Sports Complex, quoted at $28,750.
• Chanute facilities assessment presentation.
• Request of declaration of district surplus for one of the buses in its fleet.
• Approval of conflict waiver in relation to the district’s financial transactions with Community National Bank & Trust.
The meeting is slated for 5:30 pm Monday at Chanute Elementary School.
