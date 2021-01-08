GREG LOWER
The Chanute USD 413 Board of Education accepted the fiscal audit for 2019-20 during Thursday evening’s regular monthly meeting.
Auditor Neil Phillips of the accounting firm Jarred Gilmore and Phillips presented the audit for the past school year, which the board voted to accept. He said there were no significant deficiencies or compliance issues, and the administrators were providing good budget information to make good decisions.
But Superintendent Kellen Adams previously presented 2021-22 budget information that could tighten spending. He said student headcount this year dropped by 117, although virtual school brought back 42 students. That comes to a decline of 77.3 in the weighted equivalent of full-time students, which could mean a spending drop of a quarter-million dollars.
The district could have an FTE drop of 18.4 in 2022-23.
In other business, the board voted to create a campus police department.
The resolution Thursday starts the process of establishing the department. The school district has used an agreement with the Chanute Police Department with Matt Morgan as School Resource Officer. But the city department is understaffed by four to five officers and has had to draw officers away. The school department would have a chief and one officer.
Board members accepted a bid of $2,337 from Caldwell Flooring for carpet at the high school, with an alternate bid of $1,567 for the northwest entry. They accepted a bid of $15,221 for carpet at the elementary school, and included a bid of $14,690 for the three great rooms.
A bid was also accepted for $50,785 for nets and to resurface the tennis courts at the Chanute Community Sports Complex from McConnell and Associates. Earlier in the meeting, Dan Mildfelt, Ron Flowers and Mark Miller of Community National Bank presented a $10,000 donation for the scoreboard video screen at the sports complex.
The board approved the bus drivers handbook on second reading and had the first reading of the classified staff handbook. Members amended the 2020-21 school calendar to give up two days of classroom instruction in exchange for two days of staff development, which they approved as a one-time change.
The board met with high school students Alex Rodriquez and Hannah Furrow, who have qualified for national debate competition, and also with members of Chanute Elementary and Royster Middle School All-State Honor Choirs.
Personnel:
Resignations: Rosalina Chaney, RMS Food Service, Ramsey Davis, CES Teacher, Chelsea Kropp, CES Counselor, Sheri Sutcliffe, CHS Music Aide
Terminations: Alex Mendoza, Bus Driver
Employments: Robin Cummings, Van Rider
Transfers: Renae See, from Van Rider to Van Driver
