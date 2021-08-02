STU BUTCHER
The Grant and Melisa Aikins family spent a couple of busy days to squeeze out of some donations for a good cause.
On behalf of their 7-year-old daughter Ellie, the third annual lemonade stand was held Saturday in their front yard.
Ellie came up with the idea three years ago to raise funds for toys for an adopted family.
Last year, the money gathered was given to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where her cousin Connor received treatment.
She said she also considered Ronald McDonald House because it also helped her family. Maybe down the line.
Donations of at least $800 received Saturday will go to the food pantry at First Christian Church.
“There are people who need food,” Ellie said. “I see a homeless person who stands on the corner at Walmart.”
She also visited the church pantry “to see how it worked.”
Friday was spent preparing, with a lot of squeezing going on for the 10 gallons of lemonade.
There were 66 lemons, 30 pounds of oranges – the oranges and lemons are combined for the tasty drink. Plenty of sugar was added in.
“It took almost all the day (for the squeezing),” Ellie said. “When we finished, it was time for dinner.”
Saturday was very busy with lots of customers and multiple trips to the store for additional supplies.
“Ellie served (unofficially) the best lemonade in Chanute today,” Grant said. “It was even puppy tested and approved. We had visits from firefighters, the newspaper editor, people in other communities, people on foot, people on bikes, and dogs. We had a few return for more and inspired another little girl to try the same in her Colorado neighborhood.”
He said donations were received from Kansas City, Tennessee and Oklahoma. And that the “nice” neighbors treated the kids to movie theater popcorn for an afternoon snack and corn on the cob for a post lemonade sales snack.
“Everybody stopped by, even the firefighters,” said Julie Aikins, Ellie’s grandmother. “It was a lot of fun.”
The volunteer effort is growing with proceeds doubling each year.
“Thanks for everyone’s continued support,” Grant said.
He said Ellie is already planning next year’s donation for the building of a homeless shelter.
