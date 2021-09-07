MATT RESNICK
The Neosho County Health Department and Chanute public schools’ self-reported COVID-19 cases might not always match and may not reflect the reality of the situation on the ground. This is primarily due to the fact that USD 413 students and staff residing outside of Neosho County are not included in the counts reported by NCHD if those out-of-county residents contract the disease.
“Each (school district), if they have students from a different county, then we’re not going to give those students’ information,” NCHD epidemiology nurse Christy Hoerle told The Tribune, noting that the same reporting applies to USD 413 staff members. “We only have (info on) Neosho County residents.”
The district’s number of active COVID-19 cases recently peaked at 28. As of press time Tuesday, that number had decreased to 10. The district has tallied a total of 50 cases since the first day of classes Aug. 12 and a total of 360 close-contact exposures.
According to a Sept. 7 article by the Kansas Reflector, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s data on districtwide infections throughout the state is unreliable “because of the difficulty in tracing sources of infections and communication between the agency and local health officials.”
KDHE’s reported number of K-12 clusters tripled from seven to 21 last week, but those schools were not publicity identified.
“County health departments determine the source of outbreaks, but the task is made difficult by the surge in COVID-19 cases attributed to the delta variant and restrictions imposed by the legislature last year that allow infected residents to opt out of contact tracing,” the Reflector article stated. “Because of widespread community transmission, it can be difficult to determine whether children who test positive at school were infected there or showed up with the virus.”
Hoerle said Neosho County has done very well in the face of coronavirus’ delta variant when compared to other Kansas counties as far as “holding status quo.”
“We had a peak with our numbers (in July),” Hoerle said, “and they’ve actually come down from the peak with the delta variant. So I very much thank the county for doing what they need to do to help control that.”
Since that time, NCHD has replaced medical director Dr. Brian Kueser, who stepped down from his role due to lack of input into decisions on COVID-19 measures and the county’s overall lack of mask mandates.
“Seventy to 80 roughly is where we kind of hold now,” Hoerle said, referring to COVID-19 numbers in late August. “We started August at 103, so the county as a whole is doing good about following the guidelines that we’re asking to help control this. It can be better — we can do better. But we are better than what we were.”
NCHD reported the county’s active cases at 69 on Tuesday, down 23 from the previous report four days earlier.
Hoerle’s first piece of advice to slow the spread is for people to remain at home if they’re not feeling well.
“Remembering that often times (COVID-19) starts as cold-like symptoms,” she said. “So get tested sooner than later.”
Hoerle said NCHD makes an effort to stay apprised of the latest developments regarding surrounding counties.
“One thing that we do here is we communicate with all of our other surrounding health departments,” she said. “We’ve got a good working relationship with Wilson and Woodson and Labette (counties). And I’ve talked to Bourbon County (and) Crawford. We all talk amongst each other, because often times community members will move from one town to the next. And the addresses may or may not be changed in the system. Or, they live in Bourbon and work in Neosho — whatever the case is.
“So all of the southeast Kansas health departments try to work together very well.”
