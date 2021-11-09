The next act presented by the Chanute Entertainment Series is the Masters of Soul. The group will bring an evening of legendary songs from Motown to soul music to the Chanute Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 pm.
The Masters of Soul is composed of three lead male vocalists and three lead female vocalists, backed by a four-piece band who all have been touring together for decades.
The stylish costumes and choreographed moves accompanying incredible harmonies provide a stroll down memory lane.
For younger generations, the show offers an opportunity to experience an era in the country’s history that produced many of the greatest music acts ever recorded.
“Whatever age, be ready to snap your fingers and tap your toes along with great music,” said Ruth Ports, auditorium manager.
Masters of Soul has performed to numerous sold-out audiences and garnered rave reviews across the country. Program highlights include music by Gladys Knight and the Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, The Temptations, The Four Tops, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Martha Reeves and The Vondellas, Barry White, Sam and Dave, James Brown and many more that became famous in Detroit.
Doors open one hour prior to the performance and admission is by season membership or at the door, $25 for adults and $5 for students.
Season memberships are available for purchase. For additional information, contact (620) 431-5229, (800) 735-5229 or www.chanute.org
