The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), with assistance from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and other partners, updated findings on the white powder found in letters sent to Kansas legislators and public officials.
As of Sunday evening, approximately 100 letters containing suspicious white powder have been received across the state of Kansas.
So far, three were discovered in Montgomery, one in Labette, two in Cherokee and two in Crawford counties. On Monday, Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor told The Tribune he had not heard of any reports of this in Neosho County.
Most were directed to legislators.
A small sample of the letters containing powder was sent to a laboratory that specializes in testing biological samples. Preliminary tests have returned from this lab indicating the substance is presumptively negative for common biological agents of concern.
Further and more complete testing will be conducted on this sample, as well as on additional letters that have been collected, in an effort to determine the components of the substance. The investigation is ongoing. Nothing further will be released at this time.
