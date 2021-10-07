GREG LOWER
A Chanute High School senior organized a voter registration drive this week among his classmates preparing for next month’s general election.
Carson Cuesta arranged for Neosho County Clerk Heather Elsworth and Deputy Clerk and Deputy Election Officer Gina Burnett to visit the school Tuesday to register those who will be qualified to vote.
The deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 12, to register to vote in the Nov. 2 general election for city and school board positions. Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Chanute USD 413 Board of Education, four candidates are running for three seats on the Chanute city commission and five are running for three seats for the Neosho County Community College board of trustees.
Cuesta does not turn 18 until June, but he said he will be automatically registered when he does.
He said he likes doing things at the high school that have real-world impact, such as community service.
“People in the community get affected by this,” he said. “They’re really important.”
The voter registration drive was held during the day’s Seminar and Intervention period from 12:45 to 1:20 pm. Elsworth and Burnett had tables in the auditorium where students could sign up and see the poll book and voting machine.
Elsworth said they had a mock election to vote for their favorite dog so the teenagers would know what to expect during the real election. She has not tallied the election results.
Elsworth said they signed up 16 potential voters and Cuesta took applications that he will deliver to the clerk. Cuesta said 44 CHS students are old enough to register.
He said the event went well, but he would have liked more students to register and a better turnout.
Cuesta also passed out information to classmates about the Students Serve Program. Under the program, students age 16 and older can work at polling places.
Cuesta was one of three CHS students who assisted in the 2020 election. One Erie High School student assisted in 2020 and three in 2019.
Elsworth presented a certificate of achievement to Cuesta for setting up the registration drive. Cuesta has been accepted to Kansas State University next year and will major in political science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.