MATT RESNICK
FREDONIA — The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is under assault from COVID-19, as 23 individuals within the building have registered positive test results since late August.
As of Tuesday, the sheriff’s office was labeled an “outbreak” by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, with at least seven active cases. Additionally, the department sent off an unknown number of samples for testing on Tuesday, but have yet to receive the results.
Dating back to the onset of the outbreak, 19 inmates and four correctional officers had tested positive, according to Sheriff Jack Lucke. The number of inmates who contracted the virus represents 50 percent of the total inmate population. Although none have been hospitalized, one COVID-19-positive inmate was transported to an emergency room.
Lucke told The Tribune that the department’s corrections officers utilize masks, but that the inmates do not. He added that the inmates who tested positive were isolated in a pod away from the other inmates.
“We left them in the same pod they were in,” Lucke said, noting he wanted to avoid mixing up the inmates.
Lucke said the department’s nurse is being assisted by another nurse contracted from Advanced Health Systems, but he’s not aware of any mask requirements for the quarantined inmates.
The sheriff’s office does not mandate its employees to be vaccinated, and Lucke does not anticipate that changing anytime soon.
“That’s their personal choice,” he said.
Lucke, a first-term sheriff, indicated he does not consider this a local health emergency, and believes his office is doing everything they can to mitigate further spread of the virus.
“It’s contained back in the jail,” he said. “That stuff’s all over the county (and) country.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.