MATT RESNICK
USD 413 announced on Monday that it’s switching to a larger venue for a public town hall designed to address looming districtwide budget cuts.
Seeking to unwind the complexities of an $18 million budget, Superintendent Kellen Adams met with personnel at three district locations last week after presenting the information to the board of education Monday. Among other things, the district’s overestimation of its weighted enrollment numbers has resulted in the district needing to slash nearly $1 million of its budget by late June.
Originally scheduled to be held at the district’s central office headquarters, tonight’s town hall will begin at 5:30 pm in the Chanute High School auditorium and is the final stop on Adams’ tour.
“(It was) just a choice made by superintendents to provide constituents with the largest venue possible,” Communications Director Jared Wheeler told The Tribune.
Tour stop overview
Adams fielded a wide array of questions from USD 413 staff during his trio of building stops last week. In response to a question at Chanute Elementary School on Thursday, Adams said he was blindsided by the district’s headcount dip for the current school year, but then noted that he did foresee the unfolding problem prior to it arriving on the district’s doorstep.
“I was absolutely caught off guard with the weighting this year,” Adams said, referring to the sizable loss of some state aid. “I take full responsibility for not assuming enough loss to the system on the weighting side.”
Explaining that the overestimations of at-risk and special education weighting bit the district hard, he indicated that he had the necessary data to predict the district’s current plight and said that he anticipates the downward enrollment trend to last for another six to seven years. He projects the district will hit an all-time low headcount of 1,663 students to open the 2022-23 school year.
“You ask the bigger question – ‘Did we see the rest of it coming?’ The answer is absolutely, yes,” he said. “We’ve known for years that the big classes are moving through, and really, you don’t have to get serious until they’re about to leave. Right?”
Adams did not elaborate on what he meant by his patient approach of taking the problem seriously.
At the previous day’s stop at CHS, Royster Middle School band director Jan Rogers grilled Adams on the district’s spending habits over the past several years. Equipped with detailed notes, Rogers spotlighted the USD 413’s capital outlay fund, which showed that the district has spent nearly $5 million of the total fund over the past three years, or roughly 85 percent of it — with the vast majority of that spending taking place over the past two years. Adams was also asked about the district’s hiring practices, with Rogers again taking center stage, questioning the logic behind the recent hire of retired district administrator Kent Wire as CES assistant principal.
“Why would we hire another principal at the grade school and pay whatever salary (that) is, plus his KPERS, when we know we’re in this (financial) position?” Rogers asked. “I have a problem with that. If we are in this desperate of need, then why do we do those things?”
Adams said that as part of a wider four-year plan, one administrative position will soon be eliminated, but he declined to divulge further details. Adams noted that when assessing potential personnel cuts across the district, he wants there to be equity between the staffing categories of classified, certified and administrative.
Adams also hopes that natural attrition will help to avert the more dire scenario of RIF-ing (Reduction in Force). Adams said that annual staff turnover in teaching retirements and resignations averages around 13 per year, and knows of three pending retirements at this point. Due to the district being personnel-heavy, and as a means to trim the budget, Adams will not seek to fill the positions of most departing staff.
“Since you’re not going to refill my position because I’m retiring — so you’re eliminating the band director — isn’t that hurting students?” Rogers asked at Adams’ first presentation Feb. 8 at Royster Middle School.
Rogers referenced the district slogan of “Students First.”
“An argument can certainly be made for that,” Adams said.
“So that last sentence you had (in your presentation) about weathering the storm with the students first and always in mind — I don’t see that as being students first,” she said.
While the gravity of the situation has shown through at various moments throughout the tour, there have also been quips made by Adams and Wheeler, apparently seeking to bring levity to the situation.
Some staff members have been left feeling uneasy, however. As the Feb. 9 presentation at CHS concluded, science instructor Mandy Duling asked Adams what the goal of the meeting was.
“Was it to scare people?” Duling asked.
Adams told the Tribune that the meetings are designed to be informative.
“My intent is not to scare one bit,” he said. “I believe that people deserve to know the issue in front of us and the first steps we’re taking. And right now, these (meetings) are very much an informational stage.”
The next phase of Adams’ blueprint is to ask for ideas from staff, which he phrased as crowdsourcing.
