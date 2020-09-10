GREG LOWER
Members of the Chanute Recreation Commission brainstormed marketing ideas and discussed coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols during a 2 1/2-hour meeting Wednesday evening.
The late start to the school year impacted the usual distribution of fliers for CRC programs, so board members discussed options including use of the city government cable television channel and banners near the Chanute Elementary School along with notifications online, on social media and in the newspaper.
Interim Director Monica Colborn also briefed board members on COVID-19 procedures for players, coaches and spectators using the rec center gym.
The rec center is following protocols by the Chanute USD 413 school district. To ensure social distancing, the gymnasium will be limited to 100 spectators.
Commission members also discussed outside groups that have expressed interest in using the center since they cannot use school district facilities. Chanute Christian Academy has rented the gym for volleyball and scheduled six home games. Comet Academy and youth wrestling also have expressed interest.
The board also discussed a building usage agreement with Neosho County Community College for the multi-purpose room. The two groups do not have a written agreement, so one will be brought to the next CRC meeting for action.
The size of gravel to use on the Lakeview Recreation Area paths was another topic of discussion. The rock will be paid by the Pathways community grant.
The commission received a $17,000 quote from Arlan Co. of Leawood on a 52-foot wide curtain to divide the rec center gym at half court. The curtain would allow two volleyball games or other activities to take place at the same time. Aalco, a St. Louis company, has offered to make a bid, and the board agreed to take the Arlan offer if it is less than $1,000 more than the Aalco bid. The curtain will take seven to 12 weeks to install.
A work session will follow the next CRC board meeting at 5:30 pm Oct. 14.
