GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners heard an update Tuesday from Monarch Cement officials on truck traffic north of Chanute during the US-169 project.
Kent Webber of Monarch and county bridge director Kenny Brown discussed routes between K-39 and Allen County during the Kansas Department of Transportation project. The plan is for empty trucks to use Elk Road and loaded trucks to use Douglas.
Douglas Road becomes Plummer Avenue in the city limits, and Elk Road is Santa Fe and the old US-169. Loaded trucks would come down the current US-169 to the Douglas Road/Plummer interchange, then south to K-39 where they would go either west toward Wichita or east to US-59, then south around the construction project.
Empty trucks would return north on Elk Road, which would involve crossing a bridge currently posted for an eight-ton limit.
Brown said the eight-ton limit applies to single-axle trucks, but tractor-trailer rigs, because they spread out the weight, could use the bridge if they weighed up to 12 tons.
Commission Chair Nic Galemore said his main concern is the Elk Road bridge.
“I promise you, Monarch doesn’t want to be responsible for tearing down the bridge,” Webber said. “I drive across it every day. My wife drives across it.”
“We’ve seen the traffic through Chanute,” Commissioner Gail Klaassen said.
The routes would also make use of Harper Road, which is Delaware Road in Allen County. The commission will need to pass a resolution to change the bridge postings.
Payroll problems
County Clerk Heather Elsworth said the county faces $157,300 in penalties from the Internal Revenue Service for paperwork that should have been filed in 2017.
“With something like that, our mouths dropped open,” Elsworth said.
The 1095-C and 1094-C forms, which document that
the county offered health insurance coverage for employees, were not filed in 2019 or 2020 either, but the county does not face penalties for those years.
Elsworth’s office took over Human Resources and Payroll responsibilities March 30 after other issues with state and federal filings and payments were discovered. She assured the commission that she was dealing with the issues and would get the forms filed as soon as possible. She hopes to have the penalties either waived or decreased.
“I saw this was coming,” Galemore said.
Other business
• Property owner David Long met with the commission to discuss a dispute over a gate between his property and land sold in 2008. The dispute involves a quarter-mile piece of 30th Road near Hickory Creek and the Crawford County line. Surveyor William Cook said he could not find any record that the road was closed, and County Counselor Seth Jones said there should not be a gate there. Cook said there is no public road to any place abutting the Long property.
• Appraiser Bob McElroy told the commission that the county and Ash Grove Cement had reached an agreement on a valuation of $50.25 million, which will require a refund of $208,524 for the 2020 tax year. County officials set aside funds for that year, but were not aware of a refund for the 2019 tax year.
• Lois Carlson with the Erie Historical Society invited commissioners to visit the MEM-Erie Historical Museum, which has a history of county schools. The museum is part of a passport program to wsupport small community museums and is open 1-3 pm Thursdays and by appointment until May 1, when it will be open 1-3 pm Thursdays through Saturdays.
• Commissioners approved six Erie- and Thayer-area residents as members for an advisory committee on the Neosho Ridge Wind project: Trace Goodwin, CD McBride, Bryan Coover, LeRoy Burk, Brian Bideau and Julia Johnson. Three of the six appointees were original plaintiffs in a lawsuit to block construction of Neosho Ridge, and another spoke multiple times to the commission urging them to prohibit it. Stan Basler, who provided the applicants and will chair the committee, said the advisory committee will cover other areas, in addition to a proposal to install turbine warning lights that will be activated by approaching aircraft radar. Klaassen said six wind projects have had similar lights added after construction, and Basler compared the current lighting to Will Rogers World Airport in Oklahoma City.
“I’m not sure the Oklahoma City airport is as lighted up as that countryside is,” he said.
• Jeff Noakes met with the commission about mowing and baling fescue grass on a lot north of the jail. He said it was not mowed last year, and commissioners voted to prepare a contract for him to mow it.
• Carla Rush, personal property supervisor with the county appraiser’s office, asked the commission not to move her office, which they voted to do later in the meeting. Rush is preparing taxpayer statements for mailing, and commissioners said they wanted the move to take place next week. Rush will move to the current human resources and payroll office, which will go to Rush’s current space now that the county clerk and treasurer are handling payroll.
• Commissioners also discussed the position of noxious weed supervisor. The county previously contracted the work, but a change in state law now requires a county employee position and the current contract expires April 30.
• Emergency Management Director Melanie Kent-Culp reported on the wrap-up of the Strengthening People And Revitalizing Kansas funding. She said the relief funds provided $344,000 to small businesses and an average of $1,838 to 77 households. The Erie Public Library, which received funding for a greenhouse, has planted 800 tomato plants and will hold a vegetable exchange April 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.