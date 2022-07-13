MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Neosho County Commissioners have signed a resolution reducing the speed limit from 45 miles per hour to 30 mph in a heavily traveled area of the county.
The area affected is on north Plummer Avenue, which turns into Douglas Road, and is several miles in length — stretching from .3 miles north of Ash Grove Road and proceeding north to the Allen County line. The modification applies to both northbound and southbound traffic.
“It’s basically from the north edge of the north bridge on to the county line,” said Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown during the commission’s July 7 meeting.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen added that the new speed signs are already in place.
“They just aren’t enforceable until we pass this resolution,” she said.
Klaassen asked if the current speed limit of 45 miles per hour is safe, with Brown noting that the road is in rough shape. This has been mainly caused by rerouting of traffic due to the Kansas Department of Transportation’s US-169 project. Large trucks carrying supplies north and south between plants have also affected the condition of the road.
“It’s getting real close to not being safe,” said 2nd District Commissioner Nic Galemore, adding that he’s been fielding multiple complaints a day from constituents about the road.
Klaassen added that the speed limit reduction may help travelers to better abide by the further drop in speed to 20 miles per hour upon hitting the overpass.
“I feel like people are not going 20 over that bridge,” she said, taking into account speed limit fluctuations in that area. “It’s a safety issue also that they don’t even see.”
The resolution passed by a 2-1 margin, with 1st District Commissioner Paul Westhoff dissenting. Having not weighed in on the topic, Westhoff’s reasoning for his vote is unknown.
Dump trucks
David Williams, a representative of Wichita-based Master Tech Truck and Equipment, presented specifications and price proposals for two dump trucks and a semi-rig tractor at the commission’s June 21 meeting.
A factory-direct distributor, the company has shops in Emporia, Wichita and other cities, as well as service trucks to do work in the field. Williams told commissioners that the company uses a Sourcewell program to match up equipment to how it will be used, as well as how to maintain its effectiveness in various conditions.
Upon Brown’s request, commissioners were previously presented with two options that varied slightly in price. One checked in at $225,455 and the other was $220,000. The higher-priced truck is considered to have a multipurpose hybrid configuration. While commissioners held the option to purchase one of each, they opted to buy two of the pricier Kenworth T880s.
Commissioners then debated the best way to pay for them.
“We do have funds in the PILOT fund to cover Road and Bridge, too, if we wanted to do that,” Klaassen said, referring to the Road and Bridge Department’s allotted portion of the Neosho Ridge Wind Payment in Lieu of Taxes. “According to my records, (Road and Bridge) has $518,000 in that fund.”
Klaassen said such a move would be more plausible if they were to fund an upcoming Erie-area road project through American Rescue Plan Act dollars.
“That way, we could fund this out of the PILOT fund — still leaving the Equipment Reserve Fund untouched,” she said.
The remaining PILOT money would be unable to cover the cost of the semi-rig.
“The semitrailer is a different question,” Klaassen said. “We wouldn’t have enough funds for that.”
Klaassen said she was comfortable tabling the purchase of the semi-rig for the time being.
“I think we should at least get these (two dump) trucks and then look at the funds we want to do the semi with,” she said.
Brown said he believed the trucks will be delivered by the first quarter of 2023. With that timeframe in mind, Brown told commissioners they would be able to look into shedding other vehicles from the fleet in the fall, with the possibility of generating revenue by parting out some of the older vehicles.
“There’s some pickups and other miscellaneous things that need to go away,” Brown said.
County Clerk Heather Elsworth reached out to Williams on three different numbers for inquiry regarding details for the dump trucks, but he was unavailable. Commissioners unanimously passed a motion to purchase two of the T880 model trucks, with $450,910 coming from the PILOT fund to cover the cost.
Bulletproof vests
Neosho County Sheriff Greg Taylor asked commissioners to approve the purchase of 17 ballistic vests for his department.
“All of our ballistic vests are expired and have been for some time,” Taylor said, adding that he has applied for a grant that will cover up to $7,600 of the total cost. “Hopefully, we will be awarded the grant.”
Taylor said the vests are customized because they have to meet certain criteria. He provided a quote from Kentucky-based company Galls, showing a price tag of $19,000 for the specially-equipped vests. Commissioners unanimously approved Taylor’s request. The money will come from the Special Law Enforcement Trust account, which Taylor said has only been lightly tapped into with a recent purchase of used Taser guns.
If awarded the grant funding, $7,600 will go back into the Special Law Enforcement fund. Taylor said the vests have a life expectancy of around five years.
In other business, commissioners unanimously approved:
• A Memorandum of Agreement with Allen County Emergency for backup communications in the event of an emergency management failure.
• The hiring of Derrick Cooley as Road and Bridge equipment operator at $15 per hour.
• The promotion of Dekon Strickland from equipment operator to noxious weed coordinator, with a pay increase to $17 per hour.
Commissioners are set to convene for regular session July 19 at 2 pm.
Correction: Wednesday’s edition of The Tribune reported that the county’s proposed budget reflected a mill levy decrease from 54.329 to 49.726. The mill rate actually decreased from 50.329 to 49.726.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.