MATT RESNICK
HUMBOLDT – The Kansas Legislature has swiftly passed a $100 million loan program designed to help hard-hit cities like Humboldt navigate massive operating costs related to gas and electricity overruns from February’s polar vortex.
Humboldt had originally budgeted $35,000 to cover gas costs for February. The total bill, however, checked in at approximately $1.6 million. The bill, signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly, allows the state to “loan out $100 million of its idle funds immediately to cities that operate their own electric and natural gas utilities to cover ‘extraordinary’ energy costs last month.” The loan program extends for up to 10 years.
Humboldt City Administrator Cole Herder said the loan essentially prevented Humboldt from eventually going bankrupt. Herder emphasized the loan program is a “big win” for Humboldt. On the flipside, residents will see their monthly bill increased for potentially the next decade.
“The cost per unit is going to go up approximately $2,” Herder told The Tribune. “If they normally get billed at $3 to $3.50 a unit, it could (increase) to $5 to $5.50 a unit.
“This is a good thing for us. It’s saving us from going bankrupt. What it isn’t doing is taking the pressure off the customers. And that’s what hurts me. Our customers are still going to have to pay this, and it isn’t their fault. It’s not our fault, it’s not our supplier’s fault. This happened in stock-trading some place.”
Herder said he feels there should be federal disaster aid.
“I still consider this a natural disaster,” he said. “It’s just like a hurricane, forest fire or earthquake. One part of the country gets hit really hard and they get aid to rebuild. The difference is, typically those are major infrastructure or property damage that’s being relieved. In this situation, we had very little infrastructure or property damage, it was primarily cost.”
Herder praised the residents of Humboldt for their patience.
“I’m humbled because
the community has been great,” Herder said. “This is something that is really upsetting. So I appreciate the community giving us time to sort this out, and trusting that we’ll do the right thing.”
Herder said the city council is rushing to pass a resolution and ordinance as it relates to entering into the $100 million loan program. The council plans on taking that up during its regular monthly meeting Monday night.
“We then have until the following Monday to get an application in,” Herder said. “I’ll be working on that next week.”
