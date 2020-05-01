GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners took steps Friday to lift restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced a three-phase plan Thursday to reopen the state economically, and Neosho commissioners followed Friday morning by rescinding a stricter county order and opening the Erie courthouse on Monday, May 4.
The governor’s action also takes effect Monday and lifts statewide stay-at-home orders while keeping some restrictions in place until at least May 18.
“This is the best thing for us to do,” Neosho County Health Department Administrator Teresa Starr said.
Under the “Ad Astra: A Plan To Reopen Kansas” guidelines, mass gatherings are still limited to 10 or fewer while telework and wearing masks in public places is strongly encouraged. Fitness centers, gyms, bars, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors and schools remain closed, along with public swimming pools, summer camps and organized sports facilities. Non-essential travel should be minimized or avoided.
Libraries are allowed to open and have been exempted under previous orders. The Chanute Public Library has been closed since early orders were issued in mid-March.
Once the cases of COVID-19 begin to wain and reach certain levels, the governor will set the second phase after May 18. That phase raises the number of mass gatherings to 30 and allows swimming pools, sports facilities and community centers to open. A third phase after June 1 increases mass gatherings to 90 and other activities may resume until steps are completely phased out after June 15.
The plan is available online at covid.ks.gov/ad-astra-a-plan-to-reopen-kansas
“We’ll hope to jump into Phase Two as soon as we can,” Starr said.
As of noon Friday, Kansas had 4,449 cases of coronavirus with 130 deaths, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Preliminary results diagnosed 411 new cases Wednesday and 159 Thursday.
Neosho County has reported two cases, both of which have recovered. A property owner in Oklahoma City who has been out of Neosho County for more than a month was temporarily listed as a local case, but KDHE corrected the error. By Friday, the county had done 168 tests.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen said it is important that people know the status of the virus in the county. Commissioner David Orr said he received an email from the family of the Oklahoma City case that said the patient was taken off of a ventilator and organ functions were being restored.
“His life may be spared,” Orr said.
Klaassen said she is disappointed that the governor’s plan does not open more businesses.
“I’m not all that happy with it,” she said.
On the recommendation of County Attorney Linus Thuston, commissioners revoked a March 28 county order that is stricter than the governor’s plan. The commission did not take action to adopt the governor’s plan, since the board would have to revoke it if it changes.
“The governor’s order speaks for itself,” Thuston said.
Dr. Brian Kueser, who provides medical consultation to the commission, cautioned that as things open up, steps like social distancing and face masks may be more important. He said just because things are opening up does not mean to go back to the way things were three months ago.
Klaassen said people have to be responsible.
Kueser said there may have been more cases in the county where the patients isolated themselves.
“Even a low index of suspicion, we’ve been able to test,” he said, adding that Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center has 160 tests immediately available.
Kueser warned that only about 5 percent of people have been exposed to the coronavirus. Influenza can cause up to 80,000 deaths in a bad year, he said. Since January, COVID-19 has caused 65,000 deaths nationwide, and Kueser warned there could be a million deaths if everyone is exposed.
“It is a more serious virus,” he said.
Thuston said that, on a per-capita basis, Ford County has more cases than any nation. On Friday, Ford County had the second-highest total in the state with 702, which is 2.07 percent of the county population.
The country of San Marino, with 580 cases, has 1.7 percent of the population sick with COVID-19.
The commission, acting as the county board of health, reappointed Starr as health officer and Kueser as medical consultant.
Courthouse to reopen
Commissioners met with department heads before voting to reopen the building, effective Monday morning.
The courthouse has been open on Fridays by appointment only, and Starr said from her discussion with department heads, they recommended opening twice a week.
Klaassen said taxes are due in May, along with car tags that have been delayed.
“We need to open up the courthouse,” she said, and that the courthouse would set an example for businesses to open.
Treasurer Sydney Ball said her office is booked solid for appointments on Friday, and might be overrun if the doors open.
“We have lines to the back of the wall when we’re busy,” she said, referring to normal conditions.
The deadline to pay property taxes would need to be changed by the Kansas Legislature instead of at the county level. Klaassen said by mid-May, the courthouse would be super busy.
Commissioners discussed placing marks on the floor to help people maintain social distancing six feet apart. Commissioners also talked with the county appraiser and register of deeds, who may be able to limit their own office hours.
At Monday evening’s meeting, Thuston talked to the commission about the use of the courthouse’s basement meeting room to provide space for social distancing if District Court reopens.
After Friday’s meeting, Thuston said he has not had word from the Supreme Court on when that may happen.
“That bill is going to come due in a very painful manner,” he told commissioners Monday evening.
Other business
The commission discussed micro-loans to businesses to help relieve some of the economic impact of the virus. The discussion got testy over whether Klaassen pressured a non-profit organization that applied.
“You’re not the CEO of the county,” Commissioner Paul Westhoff said.
The county has $92,000 of a Community Development Block Grant to set up a revolving loan fund for economic development. The funds were little-used until state officials contacted the county to use the money for assistance.
The county received the notice about a week before Monday’s meeting, and received seven applications that the commission approved 2-1, provided they met qualifications. Klaassen, who voted opposed, expressed concerns Monday that applicants did not get enough notice.
As part of streamlining the application process for the COVID-19 emergency, the state allowed non-profits to apply. Two non-profit organizations, including the Neosho County Fair Association, applied in Neosho County, and one of the original five businesses has since withdrawn its application.
Since Monday’s meeting, the county received an additional 10 to 15 applications, and all have gone to County Counselor Seth Jones for review. But Jones said all the forms are missing two additional pages to fill out before he can determine who qualifies.
Although the state allows a maximum of $25,000 for requests and the county set a $15,000 max, the loans would be divided under the total $92,000 limit. Some applicants did not request the maximum amount.
Westhoff brought up the question of whether a commissioner had pressured the applicants, and County Clerk Heather Elsworth read an email from the fair board. Westhoff said he was concerned about business being done outside of meetings.
Klaassen said the loans should be for small businesses, and commissioners discussed whether the two non-profits might be funded another way, so they might withdraw from the loan program.
“I just have a different idea of what micro-loans are,” Klaassen said. “I just don’t know that this is the avenue that we want to help them with.”
