GREG LOWER
Main Street Chanute recognized local photographer Gary Fail at its annual banquet meeting Thursday evening for his years of participation on the board of directors.
In addition to the other awards presented at Dalton’s Back 9 during the dinner, silent auction and drawings, the organization recognized retiring Main Street Director Ruthann Boatwright. Master of Ceremonies Steve Parsons reviewed accomplishments during the past two years.
“We’ve accomplished a lot and there’s always a lot of things that can be accomplished,” Boatwright said.
Members elected new board members Nobby Davis and Jessica Wilson, and elected longtime member Debbie Shields to another term. Shields will serve as vice-president and secretary in 2022.
Fail has been with Main Street Chanute since the program started in 1994 and is stepping down as board member. He previously operated Total Image photography studio at the corner of Santa Fe and Main, and now works out of his home office with his wife, Connie.
Linda Petterson received the 2021 Volunteer of the Year Award and Dan Mildfelt of Community National Bank received the 2021 Carter Ward Award, given for service above and beyond to the Main Street community.
Genevieve Mussulman accepted the 2021 Main Street Chanute Legacy Award on behalf of Home Appliance, a downtown business for 72 years and at its current location since 1955.
Cleaver Farm & Home received the 2021 Appreciation Award as a Main Street member who made a significant investment outside of the downtown business district.
The John Barr Award for a major economic investment in the downtown district, including improving the physical appearance of a building, went to RPR Financial. Although in business for 40 years, the company refurbished the historic building at the corner of Lincoln and Main Street, including structural support, tuck pointing, interior restoration, weatherproofing and replacing the entrance to match the original design.
The 2021 meeting was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Thursday’s meeting covered 2020 and 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.