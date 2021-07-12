MATT RESNICK
Around 50 area high school students have experienced an early taste of college life via Neosho County Community College’s Upward Bound program.
The federally-funded program is designed to provide fundamental support to its participants in their preparation for college entrance.
The first five weeks of the program served to integrate students into the realities of college life. Those participating resided on campus, dined in the school cafeteria, and completed high school coursework in NCCC classrooms.
Students concluded the program this week with a multi-state trip to Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri. They spent a decent portion of that time in Nashville and Memphis. A couple of the stops included the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis and a Brad Paisley concert at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
The program serves students from low-income families, as well as those aiming to be the first from their family to attend college — also known as first generation college students.
“Upward Bound is a phenomenal program,” said NCCC President Dr. Brian Inbody, noting that there’s no overhead cost to the college, as it’s 100 percent federally-funded. “The program focuses on students that may be at risk of not going to college — first-generation (college students). The program reaches out to them and says ‘college is an option open to you and can help you make that dream a reality.’ And that’s what we’re all about as a college.”
Inbody said the program also brought several jobs into the county, including that of program director, Adrienne Vaughn.
“So it’s great employment,” he said. “But beyond that, it helps these students get to higher education and be successful in their chosen fields.”
Inbody said he can relate to the program on a personal level, as he was also a first-generation college student from his family.
“None of my family had ever gone to college, and we didn’t have an Upward Bound program,” he said, adding that he was not encouraged to attend college. “College is not a tradition in every household. And Upward Bound helps kids who may not have had that tradition to find their way.”
Inbody said that there are many obstacles for students during the enrollment process, and Upward Bound aids them in navigating through the paperwork.
“There’s a great deal of paperwork required and it can be really soul-crushing if there’s not someone in their household to help,” he said. “Upward Bound really helps keep those things out there in front of students that are out there waiting for them. And shows them that they can choose their own path — and we can help you do that.”
Inbody had nothing but rave reviews for the current Upward Bound program participants.
“They’re always a joy to have on campus,” he said, noting the program had been on a one-year hiatus due to the global health pandemic. “We weren’t able to do it last year because of COVID, and so this year we were able to have them on campus. It’s one of the great programs because you get to dip your toe in what a college experience is like by coming here for the summer. They get to eat in our cafeteria, experience life in the residence hall, and oftentimes help out in different offices on campus.”
