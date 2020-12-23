Cherry Street donation

Pictured, from left, Jennifer Shields, executive director of Cherry Street, Jamie and Kirby Stanislaus of Kirby’s Super Sports.

Cherry Street Youth Center has received a $5,000 donation from Kirby’s Super Sports, which will make up 10 percent of Cherry Street’s $50,000 goal. If Cherry Street makes the goal by the end of the year it will receive a match of another $50,000.

Kirby Stanislaus, owner of Kirby’s Super Sports, said his wife, Jamie, has been a driving force in collecting toys for The Toys for Tots organization for many years, but this year she wanted to help Cherry Street. 

“It was easy for her to get me onboard as I’ve seen first hand how this organization has helped our local children’s lives,” he said.

Anyone looking to donate before the end of the year, Cherry Street is a great non-profit that does a enormous job for the youth of Chanute, Stanislaus said.

