GREG LOWER
An historic building that faced demolition at city expense will be the focus of a $6 million renovation and housing project without city funding.
Chanute Regional Development Authority Director Matt Godinez explained the situation to the Chanute city commission at Monday evening’s meeting. Godinez said that the city’s score looks high enough to receive that much funding from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the 1899 Masonic Temple building in the 100 block of west Main.
“What a great win for the beginning of the Land Bank,” Godinez said.
The Chanute Land Bank currently owns the building, originally built as a Masonic Temple and most recently known as the Lisman Building. Godinez said there is no name yet for the project, but it will be managed locally.
Plans call for renovating the three-story building into residential apartments with six units per floor. New construction behind the historic building will provide an additional 12 apartments.
The three-story new building will connect to the old structure by an open breezeway. Some of the apartments will have income guidelines while others are at market rate, Godinez said.
Not all apartments have to be handicapped-accessible in a building of this age, and the first floor is already at ground level. The building does not have an elevator, and the new construction will not require one, Godinez said. The new building will be three stories, with four apartments per floor.
A vacant lot at the corner of Main and Grant likely will be permitted parking, but Godinez said the apartments could still rely heavily on street parking.
A pre-application must be submitted for review in January, and the final funding application must go to KHRC in May. Kansas City, Mo.-based Consolidated Housing Services and Consolidated Development Partners will renovate the property.
Other business
Commissioners wrapped up the year Monday evening by approving amendments to the 2021 budget and cancelling the usual second meeting of December on the fourth Monday.
City Manager Todd Newman said he felt commissioners could waive their final meeting, and if any issues come up, they could hold a special meeting.
In his report, Newman said installation of fiber-optic broadband service in the neighborhood east of the railroad tracks and north of K-39 has been completed. Out of 200 potential customers, 34 customers including two businesses that requested connection at the start of the project have been hooked up.
Later in the meeting, Newman said the overall take rate is 40 percent in the four neighborhoods where fiber has been installed. The system only needs 25 percent of potential customers to cover expenses and is in the black. He said that profit could be transferred to the electrical utility. Officials decided instead to put the excess revenue aside for future expansion.
Commissioner Phil Chaney questioned whether the city has informed potential residents that the service is available. But many potential customers are waiting for current contracts to expire, Assistant City Manager Ryan Follmer said. When installation began, competitors went in to sign residents to two- or three-year contracts.
Commissioners Monday also approved a resolution to allow city officials to seek any settlement the city may receive from opioid addiction litigation. City Attorney David Brake said Chanute’s share has not been determined, because it depends on how many other cities may seek their allocations.
Commissioners approved a Neighborhood Revitalization Program application from ASH Real Estate for a $210,000 residence at 1611 W. 11th.
They also approved cereal malt beverage licenses for C&H Lanes, Walmart, K’s Place, Love’s Travel Stop, Rod’s Bar, Pete’s at 701 N. and 2110 S.
Santa Fe, G&W Foods and GPM, 1702 S. Santa Fe.
Commissioners also met with Gas Superintendent Monty Bailey as part of the annual Gas Utility Public Awareness liaison meeting. Bailey provided information on emergency procedures and how the utility is making the public aware.
Commissioners approved resolutions to find properties at 1507 S. Evergreen, owned by Jorlynn B. Payne; 1315 S. Plummer, owned by David and Lowell Head and Jeanne M. Moore; 1001 S. Denman, owned by Mary Pennington; 1205 S. Malcolm, owned by Chanute Storage and Rentals; 225 S. Western, owned by Michelle Showalter and Mary Osborn; and 12 S. Allen, owned by the Barbara A. Webb Trust, in violation of city code. A property at 1602 S. Edith was removed from the agenda.
In discussion at the end of the meeting, commissioners asked for an update on the Playmakers building and Newman warned that it could face a code violation resolution in the future.
The owners have a building permit that is good for six months, but funding is an issue, Follmer said.
