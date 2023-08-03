The year 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the Chanute Art Gallery.
Founded June 3, 1973, the art gallery has shown pieces of art in all mediums, including pottery, acrylic and oil paintings, sculptures and more.
“The primary mover in the beginning was Elly McCoy,” said Publicity Chair Ruth Ports. “And she had been influenced by the Wichita Art Museum and been trained there as a docent. And so that’s why we use that word. And she really was very focused on creating a core collection of art.”
McCoy, who passed away about eight years ago, was one of the founding members of the art gallery in Chanute, along with other women in the community. Those members included McCoy, Mrs. Howard McNeil, Mrs. Wilber Thompson, Mrs. John Knight, Mrs. George McNeil and Mrs. George Donaldson.
In fact, there’s a room dedicated to McCoy, whose full first name was Eleanor, at the Chanute Art Gallery. She served as director as well.
Mr. and Mrs. Tom Baughn, owners and managers of the Tioga Hotel, helped with the formation of the gallery at the hotel, which was located in the east room of the Tioga.
The first show at the art gallery was in August 1973, featuring Lillian Godden Barker. The heirloom exhibit was the second show in September 1973. Dr. Don and Evelyn Abbuehl’s works were shown in the third show in October 1973. The fourth show, in November 1973, showcased Scott Maslanka and Evalyn Arnold Eller’s poem “Elegy in Blue.”
The core collection was shown off during the fifth show at the art gallery, which occurred in December 1973.
At the Chanute Art Gallery, all work is done through volunteers. The board members have job assignments in their roles, Ports said.
“Otherwise, it wouldn’t work,” she said. “Because we pay no staff. We operate purely on donations. The city provides us with a building and a stipend. And so those are symbols of the community’s support.”
Alicia Fickel, chair of the collection at the Chanute Art Gallery, joined the art gallery board in the 1980s.
“It’s amazing to be able to be promoted for that long a time period. And supported,” Fickel of said of the 50th anniversary. “Some years are better than others, of course. Had a tremendous support from the community.”
“Our focus is art, mostly two, three dimensional things, the visual arts, but we’ve incorporated the language arts with the poetry,” Fickel added.
Over the course of the half of a century, the art gallery has had artists from multiple generations of families. Right now, there are several grandfathers and grandsons showing off their art at the Men Only exhibit — with a reception planned at the art gallery 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday — at the Chanute Art Gallery.
“If we had the space, we could get out from our core collection two more pieces of artists back from in these early days that now have grandsons contributing art to this exhibit. That kind of continuity and support, it just amazes me,” Ports said.
There’s also fathers and sons who have shown off their art, Ports said.
“That, to me, that is proof in the pudding that the community supports and has for 50 years,” Ports said.
“I like that in this last 10 years we’ve moved from primarily just exhibiting the core collection, which we do some, but to having rotating and going out to recruiting artists from different places.”
The art gallery moved in August 1977 from the Tioga Hotel to the front of the historic Bailey Bank Building, 201 E. Main. It began showing art there Sept. 1, 1977.
The Chanute Art Gallery moved to the back of the building, 6 S. Highland, in 1982. In April 1993, the art gallery moved to its current location at 17 N. Lincoln. Instead of tearing down the four buildings that stood there then, the city and art gallery decided to renovate and connect the four areas into what it is today.
“We’re the largest art gallery that’s ongoing, functioning in Southeast Kansas,” Ports said.
Over the years, it has formed connections with other community entities.
“This year and most recent years, we’ve reached out more and become more involved with other organizations within the community,” Ports said.
For instance, there’s an all-school art fair that’s been ongoing for several years.
“Years ago when it started, it had theater, it had other kinds of things,” Fickel said. “And they had it at the high school. Then it was the Neosho Valley actually and the high school. And we had that at one of the parks.”
Neosho Valley and all-school are separate exhibits.
“And so it’s the way we are collaborating with other groups. And with the sesquicentennial, we had a booth, had a … pottery wheel down there. … Elementary kids don’t get to do pottery,” Ports said.
“They get to do clay, but don’t get to do the wheel,” Fickel said.
Fickel said one of her favorite parts has been promoting the arts for so many years.
“And discover new people,” Fickel said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.