A Chanute man was arrested Saturday after a vehicle chase with a child on-board where the suspect nearly struck a police officer.
Curtis Michael Casper, 34, Chanute, faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, aggravated child endangerment, felony fleeing and eluding a police officer, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while suspended, driving without vehicle liability insurance and illegal tag display.
Officers arrested Casper near 230th and Lyon Road. Officers attempted to stop a Ford truck at about 12:45 pm Saturday at Oak and Garfield, but it fled. During the pursuit, an officer tried to place stop sticks, but the suspect vehicle swerved towards him. The officer jumped into the ditch to avoid either being hit by the suspect vehicle or it striking his patrol car and throwing it into him.
The truck stopped in a cut corn field and ended up in a wooded area, where officers found the driver’s young daughter in the vehicle. The girl was not injured and was released back to her mother. Police K9 Atlas was deployed and the truck was towed to a secure place where a search warrant was served.
Officers with the Allen County and Neosho County sheriff’s offices, Kansas Highway Patrol and Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism assisted in the pursuit.
Arrests on trespassing, domestic battery
A Chanute woman on furlough from the Neosho County jail returned there involuntarily Saturday with Chanute police.
Cheyenne Marie Patton, 29, Chanute, was arrested on charges of criminal trespasasing. Officers responded to the 100 block of east 9th at 4 pm Saturday on a report of someone refusing to leave a residence.
Ryan Michael Gean, 36, Chanute, was arrested Sunday and transported to Neosho County jail on domestic battery charges. Officers responded to the 700 block of south Ashby around 9:15 am Sunday and learned there had been a domestic situation between two parties two days earlier.
