HUNTYR SCHWEGMAN
The community of Chanute is in shock after Chanute High School senior Nathan Cunningham passed away in his sleep Saturday morning. Nathan leaves behind his parents, Steve and Sarah, as well as a brother, Noah, who graduated in 2021.
Nathan was all-conference lineman on the football team, the current No. 1 ranked heavyweight in Kansas in 4A wrestling, and was a member of the CHS band.
“We lost a good one, that’s for sure,” head wrestling coach Andy Albright said. “Sometimes people exaggerate how good you are, but you can’t really exaggerate him being the number one ranked wrestler in the state.”
Cunningham took third place at the 2021 Kansas State Wrestling Championships, the highest heavyweight placer from Chanute since 1989.
But not only was he an athlete, Nathan was a friend to many.
“We didn’t just lose a teammate, we lost a friend,” senior Kolten Misener said. “The wrestling team is like a family. It’s like losing someone in your family.”
The loss to the high school is impacting both students and coaches alike.
“Nate treated people with kindness and care,” head football coach Clete Frazell said in a tweet Saturday afternoon. “He was never ‘too good’ to speak and include everyone in a room. He took the young athletes under his wing and made them feel like they belonged to something special from the start.”
The high school opened its doors on Saturday and Sunday afternoon for students and community members to mourn the loss of Cunningham.
“It was good for people to be around other people who are dealing with the same emotions,” CHS Principal Zack Murry said.
Snapchat and Facebook were ablaze with posts supporting Cunningham’s family, classmates and teammates. One such post gathered students in the parking lot on Sunday to memorialize Nathan’s parking spot.
“It’s overwhelming how much support the town of Chanute has given us, and has given our son,” Steve Cunningham, Nathan’s father said. “I couldn’t imagine a better town to live in.”
As CHS students returned to school Monday, there were “additional personnel available to students who need special attention and support,” according to a memo sent to parents over the weekend. Also included in the memo were resources for parents to help students dealing with shock at different ages, as well as the definitions of the stages of grief.
“It just kinda feels like everyone is being respectful about it, letting everyone have the moment of silence it deserves,” senior Tuker Davis said.
The Greenbush Crisis & Response team, the Southeast Kansas Community Health Center and counselors from all over USD 413 were on-site Monday to meet with the students and faculty who needed professional help.
“For the groups of kids that needed more than their friends, coaches and teachers, we had people in place for them to take advantage of,” Murry said.
Nathan had his sights set on becoming a P.E teacher, returning to Chanute and coaching wrestling and football after he graduated.
“He was a very goal-oriented kid,” Albright said. “He seemed like he really knew what he wanted to do. Most seniors aren’t that focused on their future.”
In lieu of buying flowers, the family asks that money be donated to the memorial fund. The memorial fund will benefit the football, wrestling and band programs at CHS.
“I was really blessed to have him for 17 years, and all the joy he brought everybody,” Steve said.
“I wish I could be as good of a person as my son was.”
At this time, the cause of death is unknown.
The family will be holding a memorial service in the Chanute High School gymnasium on Friday, Jan. 14, at 4 pm.
The family requests everyone dress casually and wear Blue Comet gear in Nathan’s honor.
