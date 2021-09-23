MATT RESNICK
Unlike many hospitals across the United States, Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center is not buckling under the weight of the COVID-19 health pandemic. NMRMC has not experienced a mass exodus of staff, nor does it have patients spilling out of the hospital due to COVID-19.
“For being in the middle of a pandemic, I think we’re doing extremely well,” NMRMC CEO Dennis Franks told The Tribune. “I’m very proud of the staff for continuing to do such an awesome job of following PPE (personal protective equipment) and infection prevention guidelines to keep themselves, our patients and their families safe.”
NMRMC’s census report shows that the highest number of patients hospitalized on a daily basis due to COVID-19 was five.
“There are days that we are full, and there are days we are not,” he said. “It’s an up-and-down thing as far as our COVID-19 numbers and patients being admitted.”
With some hospitals across the Midwest region having reached full capacity, Franks said that patient transfers can be tricky.
“Transfer times depend on the availability of beds at larger medical centers,” he said. “Over the past month, Kansas hospitals have been full, so transfers are taking longer, and patients may be transferred to other states. If we can’t find a bed in Kansas, then we have to go looking elsewhere.”
NMRMC has seen improvements in transfer times of late, according to Franks. Recent examples of NMRMC transfers involved patients being sent to hospitals in Nebraska and Arkansas.
“We’ve had a little bit of that, but not a whole lot,” he said. “We’ve been very lucky — luckier than a lot of other hospitals.”
Franks detailed why some hospitals are struggling to keep up with the delta variant surge.
“It doesn’t matter if it’s a COVID-19 patient or not, the beds are still full,” he said, “and so that’s why those transfer times are taking longer. You have to have doctor-to-doctor acceptance, and you have to have a bed. Those are the two criteria for transferring someone. If you don’t have that, there is no transfer. You have to continue to look for a place to transfer someone in that case.”
NMRMC staff
Franks said that since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, less than 1 percent of NMRMC staff has contracted COVID-19 as a result of workplace exposure.
“We have a very strict universal-masking policy for all patients, visitors and staff,” he said.
Additionally, approximately 75 percent of NMRMC staff have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
“I’d like to have that number at 100 percent,” Franks said.
Community of Immunity
In May, NMRMC and its foundation partnered with other local entities, including Neosho County Community College, in an attempt to raise vaccination rates within the county. Major incentives were offered for those willing to be vaccinated at free clinics they set up, including a $15,000 cash prize.
Community of Immunity quickly grew to also include the Ashley Clinic, The Chanute Tribune, Chanute Public Schools, Erie Public Library, Labette Health, Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Neosho County Emergency Management, Neosho County Health Department, NMRMC Home Health, Southeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging, and SEK Regional Planning Commission.
Also aiding the cause was NMRMC’s successful application for a Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant, in the amount of $50,000. The grant serves to improve and expand healthcare services for underserved people.
“The grant enabled the committee to run ads in local papers, as well as ads on social media and billboards, and offer incentives to get vaccinated,” Franks said.
When the partnership was formed, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment ranked Neosho County dead last in the state as it pertained to vaccination rates. At the time, 26 percent of eligible county residents had been vaccinated.
That number has since grown to 48 percent, and has resulted in an additional 1,845 county residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine — bringing the total number of those vaccinated in Neosho County to 6,509.
Franks said that to this point, he’s been pleased with the overall results.
“We believe it’s done quite well,” he said, noting that they will continue to march forward in an effort to raise vaccine awareness. “We’ll be walking in the (Artist Alley) parade this weekend, passing out Community of Immunity bags with more information on the grand prize drawing that’s coming up, and educational information on the safety of the vaccines.”
Franks further noted that the goodie bags will contain a Community of Immunity facemask.
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid expansion in Kansas is an issue dear to Franks’ heart. Previously holding the title of chairman of the board for the Kansas Hospitals Association, Franks had lobbied Kansas lawmakers on the passage of Medicaid expansion — but to no avail.
The battle, however, is far from over as several Medicaid expansion task forces are currently meeting as they ramp up for the 2022 legislative session. Those task forces have been working at the state level with Governor Laura Kelly and the legislature in a bid to expand Medicaid.
Franks said there’s a “donut hole” in the Medicaid program, resulting in many people being left out.
“Obviously, there’s a problem,” he said. “And these are people who come to the hospital if they have to, and not when it would be better to take care of things before there’s a problem. But they can’t afford to do that.”
There are currently plans at the federal level to create a program directed at states that have not expanded Medicaid that would work around state-level opposition. It’s traditionally been an issue blocked by Republicans. During Barack Obama’s presidency, several Republican governors declined millions in federal funding to expand Medicaid.
Franks said the federal government is currently looking for ways to offer expanded coverage for individuals who qualify, but who reside in states that have blocked Medicaid expansion. Franks, however, was unable to further elaborate on details of the plan, noting that it’s been kept under wraps.
“They are looking at some kind of separate way to have coverage for those states that did not expand,” he said.
While he wants to remain out of the political fray, Franks did note that many of the Medicaid expansion roadblocks can be traced to the Kansas GOP.
“But it crosses both parties,” he said.
Not only has Franks addressed state-level representatives on Medicaid expansion, he’s also taken part in Senate and House of Representative hearings.
“There’s been three times we have tried, and three times we have not gotten it through,” he said.
Franks remains perplexed as to why it has not been passed.
“That is the $10,000 question,” he said. “I mean, really, who knows? It’s a political thing — that’s the only thing I can say. Because I don’t know exactly what they’re reasoning was other than they just didn’t want to do it.”
Franks indicated Medicaid expansion would be a boon for the Kansas economy.
“Because hospitals are just a small portion of that expansion,” he said. “So it would help a whole lot of other people.”
Vaccine mandate
Franks touched on the possibility of a federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for hospital staff. He said there are indications by the federal government that a mandatory vaccination mandate could be coming down for healthcare workers. Refusal could potentially result in the loss of NMRMC’s Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement.
“We would definitely have a mandatory policy on vaccinations if that happened,” Franks said. “If they came out and said we’re going to take away the dollars you receive on Medicare and Medicaid, then we would have no choice. About 55 to 60 percent of our gross revenue comes from the federal government. So it would be silly to not mandate it because if they took that away it would shut down the entire hospital.”
Franks definitely believes that there would be some resistance from staff on a vaccine mandate.
“Fifty percent of people want it, 50 percent don’t,” he said. “Yeah, there’s going to be (pushback). I don’t know how much or how little, but yes, there would be some.”
