ERIE — Chellby Cosby has gone straight to the heart of her career path.
Cosby completed a prestigious two-week cardiothoracic internship program July 8 through Stanford University.
Cardiothoracic surgery is a field of medicine involving the surgical treatment of organs inside the thoracic cavity. It almost exclusively relates to the treatment of conditions of the heart and lungs.
The time-consuming application process for the program entailed an essay, a separate two-page report on the topic of cardiothoracic surgery, ACT results and multiple reference letters.
“The kid did everything on her own,” said Cosby’s mother, Rachele.
An incoming junior at Erie High School, Cosby said she received the decision email from Stanford during a break in her Ag Leadership class. Cosby was so nervous that she sought out a friend for support prior to opening the email.
Cosby said upon learning the good news, she let out a shout of joy.
“I’m pretty sure the whole school heard me scream,” she said with a laugh. “I was so mind-blown.”
“I was at work when I found out, and started screaming and crying at the same time,” Rachele said. “Her dad and I are extremely proud of her — she’s a very determined kid. I hope things keep going in the right direction.”
Cosby was one of only 64 accepted to the program, which also included international students.
She initially thought she would be attending the program on Stanford’s campus in northern California, but was informed that due to new COVID-19 protocols implemented by the state, the internship would be conducted via Zoom.
She utilized Erie High’s computer lab and was there from 10 am to 6 pm daily. Cosby said the first three hours of each day were spent in lectures.
“One day we would talk about the aorta, others we would talk about transplant surgeries and the mitral valve,” she said.
Cosby noted that the interactive course featured many guest speakers.
“We got to see what they really do,” she said. “They presented case studies that we used (on assignments).”
The second part of the day consisted of hands-on learning, as instructed by a Stanford University surgeon. Cosby and her peers were treated to an up-close view provided by the surgeon’s overhead camera.
“You could literally see every (incision) he made,” Cosby said.
With medical instruments disbursed to Cosby as part of the program, she was tasked with putting her newfound knowledge to use.
“I performed single skin sutures,” she said, and practiced making incisions on a model aorta with a texture similar to skin.
“We cut it open, and then we had to stitch it back together without any leaks,” she said. “We also stitched together a mitral valve.”
Cosby said she had previously performed skin sutures, but was a bit overwhelmed when it came to the aorta.
“But Dr. Pham was very detailed about it and helped so much,” she said of the instructor. “It was an amazing experience, getting to see what I hope to be doing in my future.”
Cosby said Stanford is high on the list of schools she would like to attend. Others include Johns Hopkins University, Harvard and the University of Kansas.
“Getting to meet surgeons and seeing how they run things really set my determination to get in there,” she said.
A highlight of the program for Cosby was the group project, in which she collaborated with five others. The premise of the assignment was to come up with a way to improve an aspect of cardiothoracics.
Cosby’s group focused on sepsis treatment. Sepsis is a life-threatening post-operation infection in which the body’s response results in the damaging of its own tissues. While most patients recover from mild sepsis, the mortality rate for septic shock is 40 percent.
“We came up with a patch that is similar to the diabetes patch,” Cosby said, adding that the device would be capable of transmitting a patient’s health statistics to a phone. “We made it to where it detected the cell marker for sepsis.”
Promises kept
When she was 4, Cosby vividly recalled, her grandmother underwent major heart surgery.
“I was terrified sitting there with her in the hospital, about to go into a surgery that could possibly kill her,” she said.
An observant surgeon noticed Cosby’s anguish and gave her a heart-shaped pillow that featured a diagram of the heart’s chambers, major veins and arteries.
“He took a sharpie and drew out what they were doing,” she said. “I didn’t really understand it then, but that made me want to be a person who can help people like that.”
While her grandma survived the operation, she later died of a heart attack at the age of 56. Cosby said prior to that, she had promised her grandma she would strive to become a heart surgeon.
“After she passed away, I got super-focused on it,” she said. “Now I know I have to follow through with it.”
Community support
Cosby said the internship experience likely would not have been possible without such strong community support. Facing a price tag of $4,500 for the program, a fundraiser was held in Erie to help offset her expenses, with boiled shrimp and crawfish for sale.
“Our community was so supportive,” Rachele said. “I don’t remember how many pounds of each we sold, but it was a crazy amount. It covered a big chunk of it.”
Separately, there were a few donors who contributed money to Cosby’s cause.
“I can’t thank the community enough for all their support,” Rachele said.
An avid 4-H member of Jolly Jayhawkers, Cosby raised additional funds during a swine showmanship event in Erie. They worked the concessions during the weekend event, with all proceeds going to the internship fund.
“I’m afraid I’m going to have to work three jobs to pay for the next 14 years,” Rachele said with a laugh.
Cosby is also a state Future Health Professionals officer. It was Erie High’s first year hosting the program, and Cosby was president. She credited club advisor Stephanie Stark and Chanute High career pathways instructor Mandy Duling, who happens to be her aunt, for their guidance.
