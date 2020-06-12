ROBERT MAGOBET
Several more USD 413 projects will be under
way in the very near future. Specifically, Chanute High School will have work done inside the school after Board of Education members approved refinishing of the CHS gym floors and the installation of permanent overhead volleyball standards. The standards will installed this summer by the company Carroll for $20,333.42 and CDL for $1,600, while the gym floors will be re-sanded in summer 2021 by Lankford at a cost of $60,095.
Right now, CHS has in-ground volleyball standards that are taken down and are brought back up about two or three times a day for physical education classes and through volleyball season. The current standards impact the life of the net and require additional staff time to work the net.
“This would effectively put those up in the ceiling and then would allow them to be brought back down and up with limited staff time and much better safety,” USD 413 Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams said. “With that, part of the caveat of the gym floor sanding cannot be completed until next summer due to scheduling. They’re willing to lock in their prices for 12 months.”
Adams’ recommendation to the board was to complete the standards before the 2020 volleyball season, preferably before the first day of volleyball practice this summer, and for the floor project to be started as early as May 25 of next year and completed in the summer. And these recommendations were for good reason.
The sanding of the main and the auxiliary gym floors is much needed because this is about the 12th year the surfaces have been in existence since the school first opened. Adams said he believes the American Institute of Architects may recommend floors be re-sanded at least every 10 years, which is at or past useful gym floor life.
Doors
Also approved by the school board was door repair services for CHS and Chanute Elementary School by Hollow Metal Door Company, as well as further research on door service for Royster Middle School and Lincoln Early Learning Center. The price for CHS is a total of $11,210, while the CES project comes in at $10,272.
The exterior doors have been inspected and evaluated at every district building and some newer structures only need the basic service work such as opening and closing. But at RMS and Lincoln, the doors are much older and will need to be replaced because the frames have been in use for at least 40 years.
The doors at the Chanute Community Sports Complex also have some damage, and those doors need to be replaced, too.
RMS will need at least five new doors, said Business Development Associate Curtis Winter of DCS Services, a company that assembles a team of architects, engineers, subcontractors and suppliers.
“The two main entries are fairly recent,” Winter said. “On the southwest corner, we are not touching those doors. ... The majority of these are metal doors, and that’s what we will be going back in with.”
Still, despite the type of doors each building will have, board member Ross Hendrickson was concerned with security.
“It’s not my attention to surprise anyone but, I know the security analysis got pushed back, is a door a door a door?” Hendrickson asked. “It just hit me that with that analysis coming up, I don’t know. Will there be recommendations with certain types of material? I’m not trying to throw a wrench, but that’s just something that kind of got pushed back with scheduling.”
Other board members were concerned about the safety of the doors, too. Having participated in the door replacement walkthroughs, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said specifically for RMS that the school’s two vocal and band room black doors are very difficult to be latched.
“According to teachers at the middle school, it is not uncommon daily to find those doors open because they never got re-latched,” Koester said. “And the same way in the back. Going straight down that trade building hallway out that back door, for whatever reason, those doors have really been hard to keep closed and latching, and so there really is a safety issue there.”
Winter reaffirmed to the board that these doors will be up to the quality standard that ensures security. What’s more, a company will add the capability of electric lock mechanisms that can be controlled.
In the end, however, board members only felt confident with door services for CHS and CES because it wouldn’t make sense for crews to do minor work on doors at Royster and Lincoln that require actual replacement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.