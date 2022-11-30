GREG LOWER
A local auctioneer held his final commercial sale a week ago, but does not plan to completely retire his hammer.
Dave Petersen said that he still plans to conduct charity event auctions, although he is retiring professionally after 26 years. He thanked the people of Chanute and surrounding towns for giving him the opportunity to be the “local auctioneer.”
“I will miss doing the auctions, but both my body and my mind told me it was time to hang up the microphone,” Petersen said.
His last auction took place over two weekends for his neighbor of 40 years, Steve Workman. Petersen said it was in gratitude for the support Workman gave him and his family.
“I told him I would do his sale as my last sale,” Petersen said. “I wanted to honor him.”
He plans to travel and looks forward to being without the stress and worry about the weather and setting up a sale.
“The auction business is hard on the body,” Petersen said.
He does eight to 10 charity auctions a year in Chanute and one in Kansas City. One charity auction he has done for 15 years is in April to benefit the schools’ Helping Hands program, where he sells teachers to the students.
“It’s a whole big ordeal,” he said.
He started in auctioneering in 1985 as a “ring man” for auctioneer Ray Almond. After two years, Almond offered to teach him how to do the sales patter.
“We call it crying,” Petersen said.
Petersen, who had a full-time job, thought auctioneering school would be too much money. He practiced each morning, and the entire distance while driving to Pittsburg State University for post-graduate school. He upped the bid at each road sign.
“That was kind of comical,” Petersen reminisced.
Eventually, Almond called on him to sell a bunch of collector plates.
“No, it wasn’t a storybook start,” Petersen said. “I got tongue-tied, couldn’t remember what bid I had or who had the bid. Real-life auctioneering was much harder than road signs.”
After 30 minutes, Almond came to his rescue, and Petersen improved over the years.
Almond died in December 1995 and his widow wanted Petersen to take over the business. His first sale only collected $2,000 dollars, and at a fee of 10 percent of the gross, Petersen went into the hole.
“My first thought was, what an idiot. Why am I doing this?” he said.
Despite early setbacks, he said the highlight has been the people he has met over the years.
“I’m going to go home in the next few days, write up all my stories,” Petersen said.
Another time, he encountered an in-law he didn’t know he had, his wife’s relative from Independence.
Another career highlight was the auction of property from Fred and Virginia Robertson, which covered six separate sales. His largest sale took six months with nine auctions.
“Let’s just say they liked collecting,” Petersen said. That sale was very successful.
People often ask him what the oddest or strangest item to come up at a sale was. He said it was a new, still in the box, World War II mine detector.
“I ask them how they got it,” Petersen said, but the seller didn’t remember.
His experience taught him about people, how families get along, and how difficult it is to see everything sold to others. He said that there were times he would go home after meeting with a family and want to cry, or wonder why things were the way they were for the family.
“I will miss the auction business tremendously,” Petersen said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.