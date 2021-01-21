Reports 23 percent reduction in COVID-19 cases in southeast Kansas
GREG LOWER
The Chanute hospital marks its 70th anniversary this year and is planning to commemorate it.
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks told trustees at Thursday’s meeting that the hospital plans to highlight its history this year.
Trustee Bruce Jackson recalled that he had his tonsils removed when he was six years old, in the same year the hospital was built. Franks said they may include events like the hospital expansion and, if the COVID-19 pandemic decreases, have a board dinner.
Franks also reported the health information staff received an award certificate from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment for their reporting of birth data, and an employee blood drive is planned 10 am to 4 pm Feb. 17.
Franks also updated trustees on the local COVID-19 situation, and said over the past couple of weeks, southeast Kansas has seen a 23 percent reduction in new cases.
The Neosho County Health Department on Thursday reported 71 active cases with 1,384 people recovered and 17 deaths. NMRMC has 20 to 21 patients, of which five are COVID-19-related, including one in the intensive care unit.
Trustees approved the purchase of two ventilators at a cost of about $15,200 each, which will be used for other cases as well as COVID-19. The new ventilators will replace two older units that will be kept in case they are needed. The cost of the ventilators will be reimbursed with CARES funds.
Accounting Director and Controller Katie Tinsley reported the hospital had net revenue in December of $5.3 million and operating expenses of $6.2 million for a net operating loss of $902,050. Trustees approved the transfer of $1.1 million from operations to board-designated funds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.