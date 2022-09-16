MATT RESNICK
ERIE — Lagoon leaks in the county were brought to light as a result of a cryptic comment made by Paul Westhoff at Tuesday’s Neosho County Commission meeting.
During a brief exchange with County Counselor Seth Jones, Westhoff inquired if the issue had been remedied, which turned out to be the topic of lagoon leakages affecting multiple properties in the vicinity of the intersection of K-47 and US-59, as well as a nearby cove pond.
Jones indicated that the ongoing dispute had not been resolved.
According to an internal document obtained by The Tribune, the issue first came to light in 2017 or 2018 when citizen Greg Laforge contacted the county’s former Lagoon/Sewer Director Scott Wiltse regarding the poor conditions of the lagoons. Laforge is one of the property owners affected by the issue.
An email sent to Westhoff by current Neosho County Maintenance and Sewage Director David Burnett on Sept. 14 provided further updates. Burnett said that the property owner responsible for the lagoons, Greg Hinman, had previously paid for work to be done on the seepage issues, but that it did not resolve the problem. There are four homes that feed into the lagoons, Westhoff told The Tribune.
“It’s a real mess,” Westhoff said, describing Hinman as being noncompliant.
In the email correspondence with Westhoff, Burnett said that the lagoons would not pass a county inspection in their current state.
“Therefore, (it) may cause issues if any of the landowners decide to sell the property,” Burnett said. “A lot of mortgage lenders require septic inspections before loaning money on a home. That seems to be the main concern.”
Burnett’s email displayed a map outlining the property boundaries, dimensions, acreages and assumed locations of the septic lines. Also included in the email was a copy of the 1977 written agreement from the Lakeview Estates Owners Association, detailing regulations and restrictions for owning a tract within the area in question. The contract expired on Dec. 31, 1999, according to Burnett.
Burnett noted in the email that he has been working with Jones to resolve the issue.
“Seth and I have come to the conclusion that since the HOA (Homeowners Association) contract has expired, no one except Greg Hinman is responsible for maintaining the lagoons,” Burnett said, which includes mowing, installing fences, removing trees and (repairing) seepage issues. “If the neighbors want to chip in and help pay for the upkeep and repairs since they all use it, this could be resolved.”
Burnett added that none of the neighbors had come forward to assist with the costs.
“(So) it is solely Mr. Hinman’s responsibility,” Burnett said.
Jones and Burnett drafted a letter and sent it to Hinman and the other property owners utilizing the lagoon, further explaining the situation.
Both Jones and Westhoff told the Tribune after Tuesday’s meeting that Hinman had been served with some type of paperwork from the Neosho County Sheriff’s Office. The paperwork distributed to Hinman asked that he contact Burnett to discuss plans to repair the lagoon.
The letter reiterated that it was optional for the other property owners to pitch in for potential repair costs – but if not, it was on Hinman to foot the entire bill.
Burnett also detailed another option.
“(Hinman) could pay to have the lagoons to be abandoned and everyone would have to install their own private wastewater systems,” Burnett said of the property owners. He noted that he received a follow-up call from Hinman regarding the letter.
“(Hinman) has since mowed the lagoons, but there hasn’t been any other progress,” Burnett said. “I am now waiting to hear back from Seth about sending Mr. Hinman a deadline to have the lagoons abandoned.”
Westhoff told The Tribune that the NCSO had been in contact with Hinman and served him with paperwork.
“He was served with notice that he needs to do something about it,” Westhoff said. “I think we need to pressure him more, myself.”
Undersheriff Adam Bennett said he did not have details of the paperwork, but he would research the issue and follow up with The Tribune.
“(LaForge) has been trying to get this resolved for close to three years and he’s not getting any cooperation out of this gentleman,” Westhoff said of Hinman. “I do believe Greg LaForge just went ahead and (installed) his own septic system.”
Westhoff further explained that the lagoon likely needs to be “pumped out and resealed.”
