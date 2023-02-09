GREG LOWER
One of the organizers of the first Operation Soupline said that he did not know it was still going on and was surprised when he was contacted about it this year.
“It never occurred to me it would still be going on,” said former First Baptist Church minister Ron Cary.
He gives credit to Bea Cunningham as the originator of the annual event 40 years ago to raise funds to assist with utility bills in Chanute.
Cary was part of a reunion Thursday afternoon of Soupline volunteers. The first event in February 1982 received coverage from Wichita news media.
Cary was pastor of First Baptist Church from 1980 to 1984 and was also treasurer of the Alliance for Christian Living’s utility assistance program. At first, the program helped during the winter through donations by local churches.
“The need was great,” Cary said.
After a couple of years, funds ran out and a fundraising committee formed.
“How we formed a committee, I cannot tell you,” he said.
Cunningham came up with the idea of having a soup kitchen.
“Bea was a powerhouse,” Cary said. “She just was full of energy.”
Cunningham remembered souplines and breadlines during the 1930s Depression.
“I’m old, but I’m not that old,” Cary said. “She was the key factor.”
The first Soupline was held at the Masonic Lodge, he said, but he does not remember how many people were served. A dozen local churches as well as restaurants and organizations donated.
“The need was so great,” he said.
Cary and his wife drove 16 hours over two days from Saginaw, Mich., and visited relatives along the way. Before retirement, Cary was area minister for the American Baptist Church in Michigan.
Today, the ACCL provides assistance year-round. Current utility fund treasurer Vivian Rowan said they cannot help everyone, but people can contact the Wagon Wheel Agency from 8 am to 10:30 am Mondays to apply.
“I’m just thankful it’s still going on,” she said. “This is the Lord’s work.”
“It was a wonderful testimony” for Chanute, Cary said.
