Payment for damaged roads is central issue
ERIE — Neosho County Commissioners have officially escalated the stakes with windfarm developer Apex Clean Energy.
Commissioners contend that the Virginia-based company owes the county roughly $2 million for infrastructure damage sustained during the installation of wind turbines. Dotting the southern portion of the county, 139 turbines comprise the bulk of Neosho Ridge windfarm. The project was originally put into motion in mid-2019.
After multiple failed attempts to negotiate with Apex, commissioners approved a measure Tuesday to initiate litigation against Apex and potentially other entities involved with construction of the windfarm.
County Counselor Brett Heim told commissioners that Apex officials backed out of a recently-scheduled meeting and have failed to present a single proposal since discussions began in August.
Commissioner Nic Galemore said that the original inspection estimate was around $5 million, and that Apex has completed much of that work.
The remaining alleged damage centers on a 6.5 mile stretch of 70th Road in Galesburg and smaller portions of nearby side roads used as hauling routes. The primary route encompasses and intersects US-169 and US-59 highways.
Neosho County Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said it was difficult to quantify the full extent of the damage, but that the roads need both leveling and overlay. Brown received a quote in September from Heckert Construction for $235,000 per mile. The gravity of the situation should not be lost on Neosho County residents, he said.
“This is very serious. You do the math on that and this is a significant amount of damage they’ve caused — and they’re trying to get out of it,” he said.
While county officials are less than thrilled with Apex, Brown confirmed that the company has completed some work.
“They’ve done all the repairs that we’ve asked them to do on the gravel roads,” he said.
Also falling under the project scope, Apex’s sub-contractor for Neosho Ridge windfarm, Indiana-based Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA), is also in the county’s litigation crosshairs.
Brown said that IEA was tasked with maintaining the roads during the duration of the project, as well as monitoring designated hauling routes to ensure that they were devoid of unauthorized trucks.
“There were definitely unauthorized trucks and there was damage as a result of that. Now they’re not wanting to take responsibility,” Brown said. “This was their equipment any way you slice it, and we have proof of that.”
Additional project scope
A sub-par box culvert placed by IEA for the project is front and center of a new dispute. With the price tag of around $250,000 for a complete replacement, IEA has offered to patch up the culvert for a fraction of the cost, according to Brown.
The culvert is located on 150th Road between nearby Douglas and Elk roads. Construction of the culvert was necessary for IEA’s hauling of components for the windfarm.
Box culverts are tunnel-like structures erected under roadways and railways in order to provide cross drainage from one side to the other. Brown indicated that IEA did not prioritize necessary upkeep of the culvert and it has since settled into the ground.
“It has about a 4-inch sag in the middle of it, which indicates there’s erosion going on underneath the box,” Brown explained. “We’re asking (IEA) to completely replace the box because it was installed improperly using substandard construction methods, and the joints are coming apart. Because of that, the box is failing.
“Part of the agreement was that they were going to have to replace that culvert because it would not hold up the heavy loads they needed to get across it.”
Brown said that his department wants no part of handling it themselves, and that IEA’s proposals have fallen short of his expectations.
“It’s going to be done right, or else,” Brown said.
Contract details
While communication has been minimal, Heim has served as a point-person in discussions with Apex since October. Heim’s predecessor, Seth Jones, was largely responsible for preparing the county’s contract with Apex. Additionally, the commission recently named Newton-based Jantz Law Firm as its special counsel. Tanner Yost, project manager of engineering firm Kirkham Michael, has been relied upon for inspection purposes.
While the contract with Apex entails a contribution and decommissioning agreements, commissioners have pointed to the road use and maintenance agreement as iron-clad evidence of Apex’s responsibility.
Items delivered on primary transportation routes included turbine towers, blades, cranes and other oversized equipment. The agreement states that the developer is required to leave any improvements located on the affected roads intact, or remove any such improvements and restore the affected property to its prior condition.
The agreement also specifies that the developer is responsible for purchase and delivery of applicable road material for repairs related to damage they’ve caused, and that the developer bears all costs for restoration and repair they’ve caused during the project.
“There were certain things in the road use agreement that (Apex) said they would repair,” Commission Chair Gail Klaassen told The Tribune. “We don’t feel like they’ve done that, so we’re still seeking to come to a settlement on that.”
Heim told The Tribune that Apex’s actions are best characterized as “dragging their feet,” and that the company has missed multiple deadlines.
“It seems like every time we’ve asked for something, it’s ‘we’ll have it by mid-August,’” Heim said. “Then it was October, then November and December.”
Litigation is the preferred antidote to combat Apex’s slow-walk.
“We have to take action to push this forward and litigation is the best way to do that,” Heim said.
Despite the contractual parameters, Klaassen said that Apex has little incentive to negotiate, forcing the commission’s hand.
“There’s no teeth in just negotiating. It has to go beyond that. We’ve asked them to give us estimates of what they feel like they’re responsible for,” Klaassen said. “They said they were going to do it and then they didn’t. They just keep putting us off.”
While Heim said that there is no set figure the county is seeking from Apex, two of the commissioners said the figure is $1.7 to $2 million.
“There’s a certain scope of relief we would like. The cost of that relief could vary depending on market conditions and time,” Heim said.
Brown has also played a central role in attempted communications with Apex.
“I’m very disappointed with Apex and IEA because they have not done what they said they were going to do as far as taking care of the roads,” Brown said. “(Apex) is pushing back pretty hard.”
Having assumed control of the wind farm from Apex, Joplin-based Liberty Utilities could also wind up entangled in the litigation. Brown further noted that Liberty has been engaged in talks on the matter, but declined to elaborate on the exact nature of their role.
“Liberty is involved in this to an extent because they are now the owners of the windfarm project. So they’re part of this, whether they like it or not,” Brown said.
Editor’s note: The Tribune reached out to Apex representative Chris Weatherford for comment. As of press time Wednesday, Weatherford had not answered emailed questions, but said he would respond in a timely fashion. See a future edition of The Tribune for Apex’s official response.
