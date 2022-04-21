GREG LOWER
The Chanute Regional Development Authority hopes to have the Chanute Square shopping center fully occupied by later this year.
CRDA Director Matt Godinez told the board of directors at the monthly meeting Thursday that he also sees heightened interest in the Santa Fe corridor. He did not give specific names of possible businesses.
Community National Bank recently moved temporary offices into the former JC Penney location at the north end of the shopping center at the corner of 14th and Santa Fe.
In other business Thursday, the CRDA approved housing and downtown revitalization projects.
FireEscape Coffeehouse received approval for $2,725 in Downtown Revitalization grant funds for entry renovations. The project totals $10,300 and the Downtown Revitalization Committee will provide $5,000.
K’s Place received $2,900 in funds for outdoor patio renovations. It received a $5,000 grant from Main Street Chanute for the total $10,550 project.
CRDA approved a change in an earlier project to replace and repair heating, ventilation and air conditioning at 1115 S. Grant.
A property at 1830 S. Central received $3,946 in Patterson Family Foundation housing grant funds to replace a sewer line, and a property at 611 S. Central received $3,678 for window improvements under the Low to Moderate Income program.
