GREG LOWER
A retailer and an industrial employer will make announcements later this year on their locations in Chanute, the Chanute Regional Development Authority director told his board Thursday. CRDA Director Matt Godinez said a national retail chain will announce in November plans to open on Santa Fe Avenue using Neighborhood Revitalization Program rebates. He also said a company moving jobs from Mexico will announce plans in early December. He said the business, which will be in the industrial park, has not given how many jobs may be involved.
In other business, the board approved $5,000 for a Small Business Development Center kiosk. Neosho County Community College previously sponsored an SBDC office. The kiosk could be located at the CRDA office.
The board voted to name Chanute USD 413 superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams as a voting board member. As city manager, Todd Newman moved from a voting position to an ex-officio member.
Newman reported on the grant the city received to expand fiber optic broadband service, and on the ballfield renovations.
The CRDA board also voted to front $5,000 to the City of Chanute Land Bank from the CRDA Incentive Fund, to be paid back within 24 months. Godinez said a property owner is ready to donate land for the bank.
The board also heard a report on the SPARK program, which has a total of $320,000 for household assistance and $640,000 for business and agencies. Godinez said a program to assist with back rent will direct payments to landlords instead of the tenants.
Godinez also commented that Braum’s has placed its Chanute location on the 2021 project list, but he did not narrow down the time frame. Construction had been scheduled for 2020 before delays caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
