County attorney says commission lacks authority to take control
MATT RESNICK
Neosho County commissioners have renewed their displeasure with the way County Attorney Linus Thuston manages his office.
During Tuesday’s meeting, commissioners voted to seize control of Thuston’s diversion fund, a financial centerpiece of his office. The diversion fund previously came under scrutiny, with Commissioner Nic Galemore alleging that the fund has been misused.
Galemore has been a vocal critic of Thuston’s handling of finances. Commissioners responded last year by suspending use of all credit cards tied to the county attorney’s office and implemented a quasi-freeze on diversion expenditures.
Thuston’s use of the fund was at the center of an investigative report by the Kansas Reflector.
“The county commission doesn’t trust Thuston’s handling of finances,” the article stated, and that justice was for sale in the form of diversion agreements.
Thuston told The Tribune that he believes commissioners fail to comprehend how funding for his office works, making their efforts misguided.
“They’re confused. I don’t know what they think they’re going to accomplish,” he said.
Use of the fund will now include stringent oversight by county commissioners and approval of any expenditures. Thuston has previously informed commissioners that he has sole discretion of the fund’s expenditures.
“They don’t have the authority to do that. They didn’t start that account,” Thuston told The Tribune Tuesday evening, adding that the county treasurer’s office initially granted Thuston the authority to open the account a decade ago. “Part of the problem is that you have at least one county commissioner who is confused and doesn’t understand things. (Galemore) thinks that I have a bank account that I basically utilize as a personal account.”
Thuston also mentioned that County Auditor Rodney Burns corrected commissioners’ assertions that the account had not been recently audited.
“He just didn’t think it was necessary to include it in his audit,” Thuston said. “The only complaint that’s been made by the auditor is that we don’t make deposits frequently enough.”
Thuston disputed Galemore’s remark Tuesday that prior to a recent deposit, one had not been made in roughly six months.
“I don’t know where they are getting their numbers,” Thuston said.
Galemore told The Tribune on Wednesday that Thuston is keeping money in his office.
“He made a deposit on Jan. 20, and the only previous deposit was June 10, 2022,” he said. “He’s holding large sums of money in his office.”
Galemore was uncertain of the exact amount as well as the type of bank note.
“I have no idea. There is no accounting to the commission,” he said. “He’s operating under the guise that it’s his money and his fund. He thinks he can do whatever he wants with it and doesn’t have to report his use of the funds to anybody.”
Galemore cited Burns’ 2021 audit as a smoking gun to his claim.
“Per the audit we just received from Rodney, there was $167,000 that was collected for that year, and there were only six or seven deposits made for the whole year,” he said. “Do that math on that, and it will tell you that there are large sums of money in his office.”
Galemore added that it’s the commission’s fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight for all county funds and accounts.
“This truly is our main duty as commissioners within the county,” he said. “It takes approval from two out of three commissioners to spend money. But (Thuston’s) deal is that he can do whatever he wants to do with that under his guise and there is no oversight for that.”
Galemore said that all other county departments report 100 percent of their transactions, including daily deposits, to the commission for approval. Not so for the county attorney, he said.
“It’s a statute (related to the general fund),” Galemore said. “I’m not going to sugarcoat it. We’ve been going down this road for too long and no other department operates like that.”
Galemore further noted that the commission has never been provided unfettered access to Thuston’s accounts.
“It’s always ‘I do what I want to do with the money and nobody can tell me what to do,’” Galemore said.
Thuston
Thuston believes commissioners don’t understand that the diversion fund and county attorney’s trust account are intertwined.
“That’s where people are confused — specifically members of the county commission,” he said.
Thuston added that his office’s trust fund is a checking account with Community National Bank and that it serves as a clearance account for the diversion fund.
“If you want to make a payment for a diversion, you drop that off at the county attorney’s office and it gets deposited into the trust account,” Thuston said. “A check would then be cut to district court for court costs, the county treasurer for diversion fees, the victim for restitution — anything of that nature that is included in the diversion agreement gets paid through my office, because then we can track the payments.”
All expenditures from the diversion fund are vouchered, he said.
“Anything related to diversion, such as diversion application fees and money that comes to my office, goes to the trust account,” Thuston explained.
Thuston theorized that commissioners are under the impression that his office is using the trust account to pay for items unrelated to his office.
“I think they believe that if I want to buy a computer that I use that checking account,” he said.
Thuston said he has been 100 percent transparent when it comes to the funds.
“I have invited the commission to come by and see how the process works so they wouldn’t be confused, but they don’t want to take the time to look at it,” he said. “Except for former commissioner David Bideau, no one has ever taken us up on it.”
Galemore said Thuston’s offer would go against the rule of decorum.
“I’m not going to go down to his office. He has to come to the commission,” Galemore said. “Why we would we go to his office and review records that we (aren’t given access to on our own?)”
Thuston noted that the trust account was opened in October 2012 with the permission of then-treasurer Charla Sands and with the blessing of commissioners, which included Galemore.
“For 10 years, there had never been a complaint about a dime missing, and there has never been a complaint by any defendant or any attorneys,” Thuston said.
Galemore also countered that claim.
“I can guarantee you that it’s been brought up in other meetings,” he said. “It’s been in discussion multiple times.”
Thuston noted that Treasurer Sydney Ball is getting the short end of the stick as the additional oversight will potentially add more work for her, although further discussion of that element was tabled during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I know one person that probably will not be happy with this result is the county treasurer,” he said. “Is the county treasurer going to want to start making payments for $3.27 for restitution if we can’t use the clearance account?”
Galemore agreed that the move will result in additional work for Ball, saying that all money will now be collected through the treasurer.
“Oh, I imagine it will add more work to her plate, and she is aware of it,” Galemore said.
Ball, however, does not want to be tasked with handling of Thuston’s business.
“She doesn’t want to be involved with any type of monitoring of it,” Galemore said, also including the county clerk’s office in that comment. “They want the commissioners to sign off on any expenditures.”
During last year’s budget meetings, Galemore noted that he had no plans of rubber-stamping Thuston’s diversion fund request for his 2023 budget.
“That’s been in our budget presentation every year,” Thuston said.
When the topic was broached during last year’s budget work sessions, Commission Chair Gail Klaassen questioned Galemore’s logic of potentially stripping the diversion fund from the county attorney’s budget.
“Gail was very emphatic about it, that if I can’t pay for things out of the diversion, we still have to find a way to fund the county attorney’s office,” Thuston said.
Tuesday’s development, Thuston said, is just the latest chapter in Galemore’s crusade to undermine his ability to operate efficiently. Commissioner Paul Westhoff has also joined forces with Galemore in trying to make that happen. While Klaassen has come to Thuston’s defense on multiple occasions, she also voted to suspend the county attorney’s credit cards. Klaassen also voted for a series of motions on Tuesday to limit Thuston’s use of the diversion fund.
“They have an axe to grind with me,” Thuston said of Galemore and Westhoff.
Thuston said that he had not been apprised of the news by the commissioners or County Counselor Bret Heim.
“No one has called me,” he said.
The negative narratives by Galemore, Westhoff and Sheriff Greg Taylor have hindered Thuston’s ability to replace former assistant county attorney Stephen Young, who departed in November. Prior to leaving for a similar position in Wichita, Young vehemently defended Thuston against claims of wrongdoing made by commissioners and Taylor.
“I have been turned down by at least five different attorneys,” Thuston said, noting that those individuals did not apply, but that he sought them out for the role. “I’ve gone out and made presentations to them about working here and have made offers.”
