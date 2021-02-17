GREG LOWER
Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center cut its power consumption by being self-sufficient during the weather-related energy emergency.
While many industries and businesses cut electrical consumption during the Energy Emergency Alert by shutting down, the hospital used its back-up generators.
The Southwest Power Pool issued Level 3 emergency alerts, the highest level, Monday and Tuesday when bitter cold temperatures stressed electrical generation and the power grid’s ability to carry it. Evergy, a member of SPP, conducted rolling blackouts in some communities to reduce the electric demand and prevent damage. Consumers were urged to conserve by lowering thermostats, turning off lights and unplugging unnecessary items and appliances.
The alert was downgraded to Level 1 Tuesday afternoon, but returned to Level 2 Tuesday evening.
The back-up system that normally would have kept the hospital going in a blackout began Monday afternoon, although Chanute has not yet had major power outages or rolling blackouts. The hospital also began firing its boilers with diesel fuel to reduce the use of city utilities.
“There are no words to express our appreciation for the men and women who have worked tirelessly during this weather emergency,” hospital Chief Executive Officer Dennis Franks said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.