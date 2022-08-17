GREG LOWER
Artist Alley will add axe throwing to its activities this year.
Main Street Chanute board members heard an update Wednesday on events returning to Artist Alley, Sept. 24. New Main Street Director Jillian Wilson said about 65 people and groups have registered for booths so far, with more being accepted every day.
Manhattan-based business Manhatchet Axe Throwing will bring a trailer to this year’s Artist Alley. Participants will sign a waiver before they start throwing sharp things, and the attraction will join previous activities, including the National Guard climbing wall north of Main Street.
Train rides will be available again, and tickets will be available at the Community National Bank main location and at Emprise bank. Tickets are $6 for adults and $3 for children age 12 and under.
Helicopter rides will take up to three passengers per trip at a price of $50 per person. Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center will sponsor a petting zoo.
Labette Health and the Chanute Area Chamber of Commerce & Office of Tourism will sponsor entertainment at the Main Street Pavilion. Guitarist and singer Damaris from Humboldt will perform from 9:30 am until the parade, and Vocal Plus from Royster Middle School will perform after the parade. Sky Smeed will perform from 1 to 3 pm Sept. 24.
Travel writers from the Kansas Department of Commerce Tourism Division will tour the Safari Museum and attend Artist Alley as part of a familiarization tour.
In other business, Garrett Sharp was approved to fill a vacancy on the board.
A new design specialist, Robert McLaughlin, from Kansas Main Street will visit Chanute in early October to consult on downtown buildings.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.