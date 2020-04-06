Parsons Sun
OSWEGO — A Parsons woman is charged with first-degree murder for striking her boyfriend with her car on April 1 in Parsons.
Tiffany N. Jakee, 29, faces seven charges in Labette County District Court related to events on April 1 and the accident that took the life of her boyfriend, William Alex Treiber, 30, of St. Paul.
Police arrested Jakee on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, according to Kansas Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rick Wingate. Jakee and Treiber were in a relationship, according to their social media pages.
According to the KHP, the accident occurred at 9:17 pm April 1 on U.S. 59 (North 16th Street) about four-tenths of a mile south of U.S. 400.
Jakee was reportedly driving southbound on U.S. 59 just south of Larsen Boulevard located beside the convention center at the new Holiday Inn Express. She passed another southbound vehicle in a no-passing zone then drove partially off the roadway onto the northbound shoulder and struck Treiber, who was walking southbound on the northbound shoulder. Treiber was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jakee kept driving southbound and law enforcement stopped her 2007 Ford Mustang on U.S. 59 just south of 25000 Road and arrested her.
Jakee appeared in court via Skype from the Labette County Jail in Oswego early Monday afternoon. Judge Fred W. Johnson reviewed with Jakee the seven-count complaint. The most serious charge is the off grid felony, first-degree murder, which carries a punishment of life in prison. The complaint alleges that Jakee intentionally killed Treiber with the vehicle.
The second-most serious charge is failing to stop at an accident involving death or personal injury. Because the accident involved a death, the charge is a mid-level felony punishable by a minimum of 31 months in prison.
Jakee also faces two counts of aggravated endangering a child, for two children allegedly riding with her. It’s unclear if the children were with her during the accident or if they were riding with her and she was allegedly driving under the influence prior to the accident. These charges are low-level felonies.
Jakee is also charged with two misdemeanors and a traffic infraction. Domestic battery and driving under the influence are the misdemeanors and driving left of center in a no-passing zone is the infraction.
Judge Johnson then asked Jakee where she worked to determine if she could afford her own attorney. Jakee said she worked for Out and About, a transport service, according to one of her social media pages. She said she was laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The judge appointed JoAnna Derfelt to represent Jakee.
The judge also asked Deputy Labette County Attorney Mandy Johnson about bond. The prosecutor asked that the $1 million bond in place now remain. Judge Johnson agreed. Mandy Johnson also requested bond supervision. The judge told Jakee that if she were able to make bond that she would be on bond supervision and could be subject to random drug and alcohol testing. He also told her she could not have contact with victims or witnesses.
Jakee asked about seeing her children. Judge Johnson told her since they are alleged victims that she could not have any contact with them. Jakee said OK.
The judge didn’t know when the next hearing would be. Court hearings, except for emergencies and first appearances, have been delayed at least until after May 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He recommended to Jakee that she contact her attorney.
