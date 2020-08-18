ERIC SPRUILL
USD 413 administrators held a virtual meeting with parents on Tuesday evening as they discussed an array of topics regarding the start of the new school year.
Superintendent Dr. Kellen Adams debuted a new gating chart for the district, which gives instructions on what will take place with different numbers of COVID-19 cases in the county.
“As of right now, we are still in the green part of the chart, meaning everything will take place as scheduled,” Adams said. “We will hold meetings every Wednesday evening and find out where we stand on the chart. This way students and parents will have Thursday through Sunday to make plans for the upcoming week.”
The number of COVID-19 cases that have been reported in the previous two weeks will determine if the district is in the Green (0-50 cases), Yellow (51-100 cases), Orange (101-150 cases) or Red (151 cases plus).
“Some school districts are already in the Red area, but most of those are in the heavily-populated metropolitan areas,” he said. “If we get to the Yellow area, that means no spectators at events. That also means no football, due to the amount of players and that it is a contact sport.”
To make sure everyone gets a senior night, Chanute High School athletic director Zack Murry said Senior Nights will take place at the beginning of the year. Soccer will hold Senior Night on Sept. 3, football, golf, band and cheer, will be Sept. 4, while volleyball will wait until Sept. 24.
Parent meetings for athletes at Royster Middle School will be held on Thursday. A meeting for volleyball and cross country parents will take place at 5:30 pm outside the cafeteria, followed by football at 6:30 pm at the Royster football field. Parents of girls tennis players will meet with coaches at 7:30 pm following practice at Highland Park.
Murry said the high school currently has 170 athletes and their parent meeting will be held at 6:30 pm on Thursday in a Zoom meeting. He said links are currently posted on Facebook.
Chanute Elementary assistant principal Brooke Wire said they will hold an event called a “Sneak Peek,” which will be a virtual orientation for students on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm. This will give students a chance to meet their teachers and explore their classrooms. Parents will receive a Zoom link prior to the meeting.
CES Principal Eric Hoops asked that parents drop their students off as close to 8 am as possible when school starts.
“Parents are free to drop their student off as early as they want, but there will be no supervision outside of the building until 8 am,” he said.
Hoops explained that there will be three points of entry at the school. Kindergarten through first grade students will go through the southwest entrance, while second through fifth grade students will enter at the main entrance. Bus students will enter on the back side of the school.
Adams noted the mask opt-out form is available at usd413.org under the Parents link in COVID-19 Parent Resources.
“Just go to the link and print it off, or if you don’t have access to a printer, stop by the school and we will print one off for you,” he said. “You then bring the form, as well as a note from the primary care physician, and we will upload it to Powerschool, which will allow all faculty members to see that you have a note.”
Assistant Superintendent Tracy Russell said the district is adding to its list of virtual classes daily, and that parents and students should check the parent resources links every day to see what will be offered.
During the Q&A portion, one parent asked if food service would still be available to virtual students.
“The current food service program run through the USDA will expire on Aug. 31,” Adams said. “However, our food service director is currently working on plans to provide meals to virtual students, though it will have to be picked up at the building beginning at 10:45 am.”
Another parent asked if masks had to be worn during athletic practice.
“Masks will have to be worn by athletes when entering the building, during periods of instruction, and while standing around in groups,” Murry said. “When they are participating in strenuous activity, masks will not have to be worn. This will be much easier when our order of Gaiter masks arrive (masks that can sit around the neck).”
One parent asked when picture days were scheduled, and those are as follows: CES Sept. 14-18, RMS Sept. 1, and CHS Sept. 3 and 4.
Administrators are still working on details to incorporate virtual students into picture day.
“We are currently working on that because I want everyone to have a chance to have student pictures, but we haven’t figured out the details,” Hoops said. “I do want to get this out there though, we have a few teachers who have offered their time to take the first day of school pictures for students, because parents will not be allowed into the building.”
Royster Middle School Principal Don Epps echoed Hoops words, saying they are still trying to figure it out, while CHS Interim Principal Matt Koester said he wasn’t sure how it would work.
“If you have safety concerns and cannot attend school, those same concerns are going to be there on picture day,” he said.
Chromebooks for virtual students will be checked out at their schools by the end of this week or possibly on Monday.
School supplies donated by the USD 413 Foundation will be given out at the same time as the Chromebooks.
Scheduling for synchronous learners was a hot topic for some parents.
Koester said synchronous learners will receive a call from the high school today and they will go over available classes with the students and make their schedules. Epps said parents of RMS virtual learners will receive an email today, followed by calls on Thursday to set up their schedules.
Another question asked was whether non-masked students would be isolated from masked students.
“That has never been the plan for our district,” Adams said. “Non-masked students will be in the classroom standing side by side with masked students. There will be no isolation.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.