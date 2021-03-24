Three qualify for National tourney
MATT RESNICK
Once upon a time Chase Reed, was unsure if he was cut out to be a debate coach. Reed has now molded Chanute High School’s debate squad into a powerhouse program.
The CHS debate team racked up a plethora of top-three team finishes throughout the current school year, and qualified numerous students for the State tournament. Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic that forced the debates into a virtual format, the competitions were larger in size.
“We competed against schools from several states,” Reed said. “Each of those (eight) tournaments had 30-plus teams. And each tournament we took first, second, or third place as a school.”
The team’s crowning achievement this season is that three from the program have qualified for the upcoming National tournament. Junior Carson Cuesta qualified in the category of Congressional debate, while senior Alex Rodriquez and sophomore Hannah Furrow qualified for Policy debate.
Congressional debaters emulate politicians in a solo format, while Policy debate is a two-on-two competition. Cuesta tackled Chanute’s resolution to increase teacher pay, and to switch it from salary to hourly. Additionally, he displayed his skill set while debating a bill that would recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation. Policy duo Rodriquez and Furrow took up matters related to criminal justice.
“In order to qualify for nationals you have to be an outstanding communicator,” Reed said. “You have to take your public speaking ability to the next level.”
Reed said in order to excel, his debaters have to be extremely well-versed on the various case areas.
“We have a resolution of criminal justice,” Reed said. “But under that, we might be talking about the legalization of marijuana and potentially 20 other case areas that fall under that as far as criminal justice reforms. So they have to know about each of those, and be really sharp when it comes to the case area.”
Reed said another critical component is relaying that info, and adapting to various audiences. He said debaters must have a solid grasp of content knowledge and debate theory in order to excel.
“If you have a lay judge who doesn’t know anything about your topic, you then have to super-simplify everything,” he said, “and give that judge enough information in a persuasive way to convince them.”
Poise and
paying attention
Reed said poise is another important element.
“It’s how you carry yourself in a debate round,” he said. “Are you someone who practices decorum? Do you look respectable?”
He also mentioned listening ability as a key to success.
“You really have to pay attention to your opposition and take good notes,” he said.
Now in his sixth year as CHS debate coach, Reed said he was overwhelmed in year one. Fortunately for Reed, seven-time state debate championship coach Amber Toth took him under her wing. Toth was widely-regarded as the John Wooden of debate coaches
in southeast Kansas.
“She poured a lot into me,” Reed said. “But that’s how the speech and debate community works. We’re very tight-knit, and if we have questions, we just reach out. Amber was not just a champion debate coach, she was a mentor to every single new coach. I would not be the debate coach that I am without Amber.”
Reed said Toth teaches students to seek truth, not wins.
“She taught me to teach them more than debate,” he said. “To teach them integrity, decorum, advocacy, and how to be problem-solvers. She taught me that this was not an activity, but that it was preparation for the future leaders of America.”
Toth also made him see the true value of politicians and lawyers.
“They really are honorable positions, even though so many of them get criticism, and there’s scandals here and there. But to bring integrity to those positions is really important. So she taught me the value of our art, and that it’s much bigger than wins and losses. This is about preparing our generations for leadership. Because some day they’re going to be the policy-makers, and we want them to be honorable in what they do.”
Toth, currently the principal at Fort Scott High School, has led both Fort Scott and Caney High School to State debate titles.
Making kids better
“A good debate coach is able to inspire kids to put in the tremendous amount of work it requires to be a good debater,” Toth told The Tribune. “And most importantly, they’ve got to teach kids to believe in themselves.”
Toth said she first met Reed through their shared National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA) league.
“We just have a very firm belief, as an organization, that the way you make your kids better is to make all of the kids better,” she said. “So as coaches, we work really hard to foster new coaches. I was on the NSDA committee, and I just really wanted Chase’s kids to succeed. Because the harder our competition, the better my kids got.”
Toth said handing out advice and revealing tricks of the trade is helpful, but it takes more than that to succeed as a high school debate coach.
“That coach has to be willing to do the work, and Chase was willing to do that,” she said. “It’s very flattering that he considers me a mentor, but Chase is responsible for the success of his program.”
Despite it being virtual, Toth advised the CHS trio that they should soak up the experience.
“It is an experience like no other,” she said of the event that will take place in June. “Regardless of how well your kids do at Nationals, those kids will be forever changed.”
Toth echoed Reed’s sentiments regarding the importance of debaters as future leaders.
“If aliens (descended) and took all the kids from Nationals, the world would literally be a different place,” she said. “They are the leaders, the business-makers, the absolute world-changers.”
