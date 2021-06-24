MATT RESNICK
Chanute Elks Lodge No. 806 is slated to host its second annual Family Fun Day and Fireworks, July 3 at Elks Lake. The main festivities kick off at 2 pm, and conclude with the fireworks show at 9 pm.
Admission is free, but donations will be accepted at the gate, and can include money or canned food items. Spectators can arrive prior to the official start time, as the Elks Riders’ bike and car show will be on display at 7 am.
Other events include a turtle race, kids’ nail-driving contest, adult nail-driving, corn hole toss, and dunk tank, hayrack rides, and Horeville Road Band concert before the fireworks. Additionally, a raffle will be held, as well as a Best Decorated Campsite contest.
“We’ll have stuff for all ages,” said Elks Lodge No. 806 Grand Exalted Ruler and event organizer Clete Hudson.
“There will also be a food truck and hamburgers and hot dogs for sale.”
The Elks-hosted fireworks show is a significant development, as the city’s plans for its annual fireworks display will not be held this year.
“Since the city’s not doing anything, we’ll be the only public (fireworks) display,” Hudson said, reminding those planning on attending to bring lawn chairs.
