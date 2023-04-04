MATT RESNICK
ERIE – The months-long drama over a signature card from Neosho County Attorney Linus Thuston’s office continued to unfold at the March 28 Neosho County Commission meeting.
Commissioner Nic Galemore wants the names of County Treasurer Sydney Ball and County Clerk Heather Elsworth added to the card, which he says will allow commissioners direct access to two dual-signature accounts.
Both Ball and Elsworth have conveyed that they’re not on board with Galemore’s plan. County Counselor Bret Heim joined the fray, also resisting the idea at the March 28 meeting. Heim said that only individuals from Thuston’s office should be on the card. He also indicated that Galemore’s plan was potentially blurring the line between oversight and administration for Ball and Elsworth. The accounts in question are the county attorney’s trust account and the drug-buy account. Galemore reiterated that he is after bank statements and deposit receipts.
“We don’t want Sydney and Heather administering (those) accounts in any fashion. If they’re on the signature card, it opens it up for that,” Heim said. “I want to keep our folks out of the line of fire.”
Heim said that a monthly motion requesting that Community National Bank & Trust supply banking records to the treasurer’s office will suffice.
“If that motion is approved and reflected in the minutes, then the bank can just do it automatically,” Heim explained. “If the bank doesn’t do that, then we can take the next step.”
Galemore was not satisfied with Heim’s suggestion.
“We need to get access. We have not yet gotten full access to the accounts,” he said.
Galemore noted that retired county attorney office staffer Karen Mendoza still appears on the card. With Mendoza no longer in the picture, Thuston notified commissioners that he intended to add one of his employees to the signature card at the March 14 commission meeting. While powerless to stop him, Galemore said that he would not entertain the request until Thuston produced three years’ worth of banking records from the trust account.
Galemore said that those added to the card have the ability to add more names. With the signature card soon expiring, Galemore said that it’s the perfect time to update it with the names of Thuston, Ball and Elsworth.
“We need somebody in-house as far as the signature,” Galemore said. “I don’t think Heather wants to sign any checks and I don’t think Sydney wants to either. It’s (about) access.”
Heim countered.
“I’m just concerned about our Clerk and our Treasurer having some kind of say or influence on that account. I don’t want that responsibility coming back to them,” he said.
Heim implied that Galemore was overstepping his boundaries because Thuston has sole discretion for matters related to his office’s trust account and signature card.
“He is a department head and it’s an account administered by his office,” Heim said, echoing past statements made by Thuston.
Galemore ultimately relented and made a motion for Ball to be authorized to request and receive bank statements and deposit details from CNB&T for the county attorney’s two accounts. The motion was approved by a 3-0 margin, but not before Elsworth expressed her displeasure with her name being added to the card.
After approval, Galemore added that Thuston needed to reappear before the commission to request any additional names from his office to be added to the new card.
“We are the owner of the accounts,” Galemore said.
Heim was again in disagreement with Galemore.
“As department head, he can still decide who the signator is,” he said.
Commission Chair Gail Klaassen indicated that Galemore’s demand was a double-standard, and that a scenario he posited regarding Ball was false. Galemore said that if Ball wanted signatures added to cards from her office that she would have to submit such requests to commissioners.
“She didn’t come before us to do that,” Klaassen said.
Heim added that while it might be a good practice, department heads are under no obligation to submit names for signature cards to commissioners.
Elsworth also issued a warning to Klaassen regarding statements she made in open session. Klaassen indicated that signatures on checks, including her own, had been appearing differently.
The issue mainly centered on checks Klaassen had signed with the name of Ball’s treasurer office deputy also appearing, rather than Ball’s name. Klaassen issued an apology for her comments after being corrected by Elsworth.
“You need to be careful with your wording,” Elsworth warned.
Thuston told The Tribune that he believes he is being singled out in comparison to other department heads, specifically by Galemore. Thuston said that his trust account is similar to that of multiple other departmental accounts, adding that those are never examined by commissioners.
“Has there been any other department that’s been asked a single question about their accounts?” Thuston said.
Thuston added that he is puzzled that accounts tied to the Neosho County Sheriff’s Department are never broached by commissioners.
“There has not been a single word about the Sheriff’s Department account. They didn’t even believe it existed,” he said. “When I say ‘they,’ it’s only been one commissioner.”
As far as Galemore’s original plan to have Ball and Elsworth added to the signature card, Thuston said that Galemore was operating outside the scope of his powers.
“Unless it is a specific statutory duty, the county commission has no authority on any of the five elected officials,” he said. “I know my statutory duties and authority and will operate within them.”
