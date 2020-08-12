GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners briefly discussed an appraisal appeal from Ash Grove Cement Tuesday evening.
The discussion was during a work session on the first draft of the 2021 budget. Commissioners spent more than two hours going over line items with accountant Rodney Burns, who will prepare the next draft for a special meeting Aug. 25.
Ash Grove has filed an appeal on its latest appraisal, and commissioners discussed Tuesday whether they will need to set aside funds for a possible refund of property taxes. Commissioner David Orr said he does not think the process will take as long as the last time, and he proposed using funds from the Neosho Ridge Wind project to offset Ash Grove.
The wind-powered electric generation project will make payments in lieu of taxes once it is operational, and Commissioner Gail Klaassen said she discussed with the builder, Apex Clean Energy, whether it would be finished by Dec. 31. She said the original completion date was around Thanksgiving, but has been moved back to near Christmas.
Orr said he believes from 50 to half of the 139 generator windmills are up.
County Appraiser Bob McElroy said Ash Grove has held an informal hearing on its appraisal and filed an appeal with the state Board of Tax Appeals. This appraisal would affect taxes due in December.
McElroy said Ash Grove has not filed a protest on payment of its 2019 taxes, but still has time before the deadline.
He said Ash Grove property has been valued at about $65 million and the current issues are similar to ones that came up on a previous appraisal. After the informal hearing, the county made adjustments on buildings that have been removed.
McElroy said if Ash Grove receives all of the changes it seeks, it could impact $252,226 in tax revenue, based on the 2019 levy.
In 2012, Ash Grove filed a protest on an appraisal of more than $100 million as it came off of an exemption. The previous case also involved a statute change on the way equipment was appraised. The company Hadco from Conroe, Texas, is doing an appraisal on the current valuation and also did the one on the previous protest.
Commissioners currently expect to shave a half-million dollars from the budget. Burns said it will take a $553,000 reduction to get the mil levy to the same as last year’s.
“I just don’t want people to think our taxes are raising by us,” Orr said.
The county is waiting to see if coronavirus relief funding will be approved, but commissioners said they may not hear from the state until after the budget deadline.
County Attorney Linus Thuston said the courts may see some savings
during 2020 because of the difficulty in scheduling cases during the coronavirus pandemic, but they could have face greater expenses during 2021.
Commissioners discussed funding for outside agencies, the health department, capital improvement, law enforcement and other departments Tuesday, but will have to wait for more information from the Road and Bridge Department.
The Martin and Osa Johnson Safari Museum requested $20,000 in county funding. The county has not funded the museum in the past and Commissioners Klaassen and Paul Westhoff were uncertain about adding it while department heads are asked to toe the line.
Orr suggested funding $10,000 to fund the Safari Museum equally with the St. Paul Mission Museum.
