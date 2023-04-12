District to add parking space via demolition of residence on west Main Street
The district’s collective ACT scores experienced a decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, Assistant Superintendent Matt Koester said during Monday’s USD 413 Board of Education meeting.
A standardized test used for college admissions, the ACT covers four academic areas: English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning, and also offers an optional writing test.
The district’s average ACT composite score has been below the state average for eight consecutive years, with a slightly more pronounced drop during the pandemic. The district’s lowest average was in 2021 at 17.7, more than two points below the state average. The composite average crept up to 18.8 for the spring of 2022, but that still placed USD 413 a point below the state. The district was above 20 as recently as 2018.
“The trend line is not in our favor. Neither as a state nor as a district,” Koester said.
The data is revealing as it highlights the importance of quality educators, Koester said, also attributing the pandemic upset for the dip.
“When we take kids out of school and we don’t put quality teachers in front of them, this is what you can expect to see. Teachers really do matter,” he said. “Through the times of COVID, when kids missed a lot of school and were not in front of teachers, we really did see the effects of that.”
Koester said that a recommendation by the Kansas State Department of Education in 2019 directed all high school juniors to take the test, and following that guidance has significantly driven down the district’s numbers.
“You’re seeing the effects of the state saying that they want everyone to take the ACT test, regardless of whether they’re going to go to a four-year school or going straight to the workforce,” Koester said. “The ACT was designed to be a college-performance assessment, to gauge whether or not you are ready and prepared for college. Never were 100 percent of students going to be prepared or need to go to college.”
Koester and CHS administration were not in full agreement with the guidance, as CHS also offers the ACT WorkKeys to juniors. WorkKeys assesses a student’s skills in applied reading, writing, mathematics and Essential Skills. Those scores are based on job profiles that aid employers in the selection, hiring, training, development and retention of a high-performance workforce.
“We do make every junior take one of those two assessments, based on what they think their future holds at that point,” Koester said. “If it’s going to college, then we would lead them down the path of the ACT. If their choice is to go into the workforce or a vocational school, we would take them down the route of the WorkKeys.”
KSDE is evaluating its guidance that all high school students take the ACT, Koester said, and added that he plans on sharing the district’s WorkKeys data with the board in the near future.
“We continue to modify that and get to where we have the right people taking the assessment,” he said. “As that happens, you’re going to continue to see that score go back up, and be more reflective of what we saw in 2018.
“Seeing these numbers dip certainly is not an exciting time. However, we are seeing those numbers come up at this point.”
Koester pointed to other factors as a positive indicator for things to come. He said that the district has registered a preliminary score of 18.8 score for 2023 for juniors who met a February deadline for free ACT testing. He believes scores will climb from there. Koester noted that the sophomores taking the test are generally high-flying students, while seniors are retaking it to raise their scores.
“We would then fully expect that our average for the year is going to exceed that,” he said. “Hopefully, we will see ourselves exceed the state average as we get the right people taking that assessment.”
Board member Cassie Cleaver lauded Koester for his overview.
“Thank you for making sure that each student is covered, no matter what their future path is,” she said.
Board member Jeff Caldwell agreed with other points made by Koester.
“I appreciate and agree with your comments about teachers in the classroom,” he said. “About how important and impactful it is on student learning.”
Caldwell also conveyed a related data point.
“Many may not be aware that our district exceeds the minimum number of days and hours in the classroom,” he said. “We recognize the importance of (students) physically being in the buildings with their peer groups and teachers to get the most out of learning and those opportunities.”
Approvals
Board members approved a bid that will create additional parking space to the west of Royster Middle School. The motion was approved by a 6-0 margin, as board member Matt Godinez was absent.
Tentatively set to take place this summer, the work primarily entails the demolition of a house located at 506 W. Main Street, as well as dirt excavation, concrete work, striping and fencing. The bid was awarded to Chanute-based KW contractors, with a total price of $177,928.89. The expenditures will be from the Capital Outlay fund.
Board member Ross Hendrickson said that RMS has been fortunate that nearby businesses have allowed their parking lots to be used as parking space for district personnel.
“This will allow us to pick up some additional parking, provide parents additional places to park, as well as increase safety,” Hendrickson said.
A proposed bid to increase parking lot space at the district’s bus barn was tabled for further discussion.
The board also approved HVAC upgrades in the amount of $64,668, with $50,000 of that covered by a grant from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The remaining tab will be paid from the Capital Outlay fund. There will be two units installed at Royster.
“It’s a big opportunity for us to make an upgrade with very little cost associated with us as a district, thanks to the KDHE grant,” Koester said.
Koester added that it remains possible that KDHE will pay the entirety of the bill. For purposes of the approved motion, the board approved up to $14,668 to be paid out of Capital Outlay.
Personnel
After closed executive session, the board approved the following:
Resignations: Shannon Bogle, CHS assistant girls basketball coach; Rebecca Colding, RMS Secretary; Kendall Fiscus, teacher; Morgan Gard, teacher; Debra Huerter, transportation; Wendy Jones, CHS chess coach; Carra Mason, classroom aide; Madison Mitchell, teacher; Stephanie Oliver, teacher; Gail Petersen, transportation; Baily Willard, teacher.
Employments: Linda Angleton, transportation; Amanda Clover, teacher; Kinsey Harlan, teacher; Lauren O’Banion, counselor; Camryn Rodriguez, transportation; Leslie Seibel, teacher.
Transfers: Jessie Fewins, from counselor to CHS assistant principal; Kent Wire, from elementary assistant principal to assistant superintendent of curriculum; Maggie Wolken, from teacher to elementary assistant principal.
See a future edition of The Tribune for more on Monday’s meeting, including student recognition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.