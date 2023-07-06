Vaccine Clinic 2023

The Neosho County Health Department is hosting a pair of vaccine clinics to help families get ready for the back-to-school season this month. Shots will be available July 20 at the courthouse in Erie, 100 S. Main St., and July 27 at NCHD’s Chanute office at 320 E. Main. The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

“We are doing a back to school immunization event called ‘Be your own superhero,’” Immunization Nurse Supervisor Paula Roberts said. “We are hoping parents will beat the back-to-school rush and bring their children in sooner rather than later.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments