The Neosho County Health Department is hosting a pair of vaccine clinics to help families get ready for the back-to-school season this month. Shots will be available July 20 at the courthouse in Erie, 100 S. Main St., and July 27 at NCHD’s Chanute office at 320 E. Main. The clinic will run from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.
“We are doing a back to school immunization event called ‘Be your own superhero,’” Immunization Nurse Supervisor Paula Roberts said. “We are hoping parents will beat the back-to-school rush and bring their children in sooner rather than later.”
The first 25 attendees, regardless of age, will receive a free superhero cape and mask. There will be free popcorn and 10 different flavors of snow cones, and all attendees will have the chance to meet a “real-life superhero.” Children need not be school-aged to attend.
Children with state provided insurance, Medicaid or those that are uninsured are eligible to get their shots during these opportunities through the Vaccines for Children program.
Due to storage restraints at the Erie location, the health department requests appointments for all attending on July 20.
“This is because of storage and cold-chain issues, I don’t store vaccines there and I need to know how many vaccines to bring with me,” Roberts said.
Appointments at the Chanute office are appreciated, but walk-ins will also be welcomed.
Call the health department at 620-431-5770 for more information, or to set up an appointment for either date.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.