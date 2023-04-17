Air Force 1

Chanute native Carla Hurlbert, right, was recognized April 2 when she retired from the US Air Force with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant.

A Chanute native received special recognition from the US Air Force on her retirement this month.

The retirement ceremony for Senior Master Sergeant Carla Hurlbert was April 2 in the state of Washington. Hurlbert has served since she enlisted in the Kansas Air National Guard after graduating from Chanute High School in 1987.

