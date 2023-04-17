A Chanute native received special recognition from the US Air Force on her retirement this month.
The retirement ceremony for Senior Master Sergeant Carla Hurlbert was April 2 in the state of Washington. Hurlbert has served since she enlisted in the Kansas Air National Guard after graduating from Chanute High School in 1987.
Before retirement, she was the Nursing Services Superintendent of the 194th Medical Group since 2018. She also worked for 17 years with the Army Corps of Engineers as a fisheries and wildlife biologist.
She and her husband, Joseph Duplanty, live near Walla Walla, Wash., where she plans to work in the hospital medical-surgical department and pursue a Master of Science in Nursing.
During her career, Hurlbert helped in relief efforts after Hurricane Katrina in 2005 at Bay St. Louis, Miss. She served on a humanitarian mission in El Salvador in 2006.
She attended Air Force basic training at Lackland Air Force Base and graduated from the laboratory apprentice course at Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas in June 1988. She served with the 190th Medical Group in Topeka from 1987 to 2001, and in 1998, became technical sergeant and Non-Commissioned Officer In Charge of Laboratory Services.
She also received a Bachelor of Science in fisheries and wildlife biology and a BS in animal science and production management from Kansas State University in May 1996. She also received an Associate of Science degree in medical laboratory science from the Community College of the Air Force in 1999.
From 2001 to 2003, she served with the 173rd Medical Flight in Lakewood, Wash., then returned to the 190th until 2007 when she returned to Lakewood to join the 194th Medical Group. She served as NCOIC of Laboratory Services for the 173rd, 190th and 194th Medical Groups until 2015 when she cross-trained in public health.
She took wildland forest firefighting training in 2008 and provided support for the winter Olympics in 2009. She also participated in operations at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, in 2009, and in Operation Vigilant Guard Go-Bag Exercise in Oregon.
She completed the public health apprentice course at Wright Patterson Air Force Base in 2016. She was selected as Nursing Services Superintendent and was promoted to the rank of Senior Master Sergeant as the senior enlisted member of the nursing services department.
Hulbert received a BS in nursing from Washington State University in 2016 and earned the Registered Nurse title in 2017.
She completed the aerospace medical services apprentice course at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in Texas in September 2018, and received an associate degree in allied health Sciences in 2021.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.