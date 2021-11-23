GREG LOWER
ERIE – Neosho County Commissioners gave approval at Tuesday morning’s meeting on two series of revenue bonds for Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Garth Herrman with bond consultants Gilmore & Bell received approval for the bonds that hospital trustees approved earlier this month. One series approved Tuesday will sell for up to $4 million at less than 3 percent interest to raise new money for hospital capital improvements. That series will close Dec. 23.
The second series will sell Dec. 15 to refinance up to $8.5 million in bonds from 2015. Herrman said that by mid-January, the hospital will have two series from 2021 and one series from 2022 in outstanding bonds.
In other business Tuesday, officials say participants in the Neighborhood Revitalization Program are failing to follow up on its requirements.
Commissioners approved six-month extensions on two NRP projects, one that was supposed to be completed by the end of this year and another that should have been completed last month.
Appraiser Tohnjua Stipp said there was a third project that was due for completion in December 2019 and no request for an extension was filed. She said the owner completed the project in July and turned in the paperwork last week.
The NRP allows owners to receive a rebate on the increase in taxes due from property improvements. Participants are not supposed to receive rebates until the project is completed and appraised, and must submit paperwork on expenses and materials.
Stipp gave commissioners a list of people who are out of compliance and said her office has been notifying NRP applicants. She said owners have not had a chance to respond to the most recent notices.
Stipp requested a work session with the Chanute Regional Development Authority in January or February about NRP deadlines.
“There’s not a hard set of rules right now,” County Clerk Heather Elsworth said.
Kent Weber with Monarch Cement, Humboldt, met with commissioners about the US-169 highway project.
After work is complete between K-47 and the 35th Street exit to Chanute, the third phase will begin between the Cherry Street interchange and Plummer Avenue/Douglas Road interchange. Southbound Monarch trucks will need to find alternative routes, and Weber received approval on resolutions to temporarily modify road and bridge weight limits.
Officials originally hoped to finish the south phase before Thanksgiving, but Road and Bridge Director Mike Brown said there were equipment breakdowns and delays in getting parts. He said the south construction zone will reopen “soon” and Weber said he expects it to be next week.
Weber said they will try to limit traffic over Harper Road in Allen and Neosho counties because of various issues.
The resolutions Tuesday limited Harper Road to 45 miles per hour, and a bridge on the Ash Grove haul road has a 20 mph speed limit.
Sheriff Greg Taylor received approval on contracts with the cities of St. Paul and Thayer for next year. The cities have paid $1,300 each per month for law enforcement since 2001.
The administrative director of the 31st Judicial District Community Corrections and Juvenile Services, Kevin McGuffin, received approval on a change to the interlocal agreement with Allen and Woodson counties. Under the change, Neosho County will take over as the fiscal agent in 2027, instead of next year. Woodson County, which handled the bookkeeping for the past five years, will continue to do so for the next five.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.