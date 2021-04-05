GREG LOWER
Chanute city commissioners moved on a project to improve Plummer Avenue by approving an application on a cost-sharing grant in a special meeting Monday evening.
The project at the intersection of 21st Street and Plummer Avenue is the first of three phases to improve the whole avenue south to Chanute High School and north to the city limits.
This first phase will cost the city $215,000 out of an immediate project for $780,000 in improvements. City Manager Todd Newman said the eventual three-phase project could be $7 to $8 million.
Commissioner Sam Budreau said infrastructure costs will rise and if the city does not go forward now, it could face having the same conversation at a higher cost. He also said that the city might have to discuss it in the future at 100 percent of the cost.
“If ever there was a time to do it, I would think now,” Commissioner Phil Chaney said.
The immediate plan is to add turning lanes to the north and south legs and to the east leg going west.
The project also includes the addition of signal lights, but officials have not determined whether they would be on a two-pole setup or four poles.
Engineer Shawn Turner with TranSystems said the original proposal, without the signals, did not require any land acquisition. The current design will need more land, but most will be temporary during construction and turned back to the property owners.
The project would mirror the intersection of 21st and Santa Fe. Putting turn lanes in all four directions would cost an additional $100,000 to
$200,000 to relocate a gas utility regulator and the same amount to relocate electrical lines. Newman said relocating both would cost about $350,000.
But those changes would push the intersection project to $1 million, and officials are concerned that the city would not receive the grant if it were that expensive.
“If the grant doesn’t pan out, it’s going to cost us the whole project,” Newman said.
Friday is the deadline for applications and grants will be awarded at the end of May. The next step is design, with bids let in November.
Construction would begin in March 2022 for completion in August 2022.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.