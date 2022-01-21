MATT RESNICK
Chanute’s Maranda Collins has great expectations following the release of her first self-published book, “On the Run: A Sadie Lynch Novel.” Collins described her debut work as a suspenseful thriller, full of intrigue and a book that will keep readers on the edge of their seat.
Just released, Collins said she’s garnered positive feedback thus far.
“Initially, I started writing a story that I could enjoy,” she said. “What I was surprised by was the broad appeal. People of all walks of life are enjoying it. And I’ve been told that it’s heart-pounding action people can’t put down.”
A paperback copy is available for purchase on Amazon for $11.99, or on Kindle for $4.99. It’s already received a dozen 5-star reviews. One reviewer called it “a real page turner.” Another said it “draws you in and keeps you captivated.”
Title character Lynch is a modern-day police officer based in Kansas City. Lynch’s daily routine, however, is abruptly upended and she finds herself on the run in Manhattan, Kansas.
“She’s forced out of that and into circumstances she could not have imagined,” Collins said.
Collins, a Kansas State University graduate, said it was important that Lynch was established as being independent and not self-reliant on others.
“She’s tough, sarcastic and sort of closed off from people,” Collins said. “I get a little annoyed sometimes when I read books where the protagonist constantly needs someone’s help, they’re helpless or someone comes along to fix their life. I wanted her to be very capable.”
Collins added that there’s also deeper themes such as past grief, fear of commitment and mistrust of others.
“She has to grow and realize that about herself through the course of the story,” Collins said. “A lot of her success in overcoming obstacles is due to her initiative, intelligence and bravery.”
While the vast majority of the book is set in Manhattan, other Kansas locations include Spring Hill and Parsons, as well as Grand Lake in northeastern Oklahoma.
“I think the readers will enjoy what happens on the K-State campus,” Collins said, noting that actual history related to the campus is contained in the book. “I’ve had people contact me and ask if a couple aspects in the book were really true about K-State’s campus.”
Collins said a grandfather character in the book is patterned after her own grandfather, with traits such as his permanent frown and military background.
“He has an interesting background and interesting stories,” she said. “So I thought it would be fun to include somebody in the book that had a similar background to my grandfather.”
Collins dedicated the book to her mother, who she called her biggest influence.
“She read to us constantly as children and inspired in us the love of a good story,” Collins said.
Her mother also provided critical feedback during the writing process of the novel.
“She can be a harsh critic,” Collins said. “She’ll tell me if a character is flat, or that dialogue might need to be reworked. She forced me to make my story better.”
The book ends with a cliffhanger, and Collins has already begun penning a follow-up novel for what she hopes will ultimately be a bestselling series for the title character.
“This book sets the stage for a really good adventure for the next book,” Collins said. “I’ve set the expectations high, so now people are expecting me to deliver on that.”
Collins was also pleased that she narrowly made the deadline to submit her novel for the Kansas Notable Books Competition in Topeka. The competition is exclusive to Kansas authors or books set in Kansas.
“The (Dec. 31) deadline really put a fire under me to get it published,” she said of the 245 page book. “I’m going to take that up there and just throw my hat in the ring.”
Collins has plans to further promote the book and will be on-hand March 1 at the Chanute Public Library for a book signing event. She’s also working with the Thayer library to schedule a date for signings.
Collins and husband, Wade, have two children, Sage and Lawson.
